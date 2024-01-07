Dooley delivers as Scorpions bite back against Queensland

South Australia claimed a crucial win over Queensland, thanks to Josie Dooley's excellent effort with the bat

09:59 Play video Queensland v South Australia | WNCL

South Australia have turned the tables on Queensland, cruising to a four-wicket win over their rivals in the Women's National Cricket League.

Two days after the Fire took the points in the first of two domestic one-day games between the rivals, it was the Scorpions who claimed four crucial points when they chased down Queensland's 9-205 at Allan Border Field.

Josie Dooley (86 off 96) anchored the chase for South Australia, who fell just short of claiming a bonus point when they reached their target in 40.5 overs.

"We were only chasing 200 so you just need a partnership - and I thought Jem (Barsby) and Maddie Penna batted really well and I could work around them and they took the pressure off me," Dooley said.

"I probably should have spoken to Jem (about the bonus point sooner) but I didn't and then it probably got to the last two (overs) and we needed 21.

"I was surprised they batted first, we thought on the Friday it was tricky early ... but our bowlers were exceptional today, I think that's the best we've bowled as a group."

01:12 Play video Dooley delivers with match-winning knock

Queensland opted to bat first but their strong top-order failed to fire.

Courtney Neale struck the first blow trapping Georgia Redmayne (5) lbw in the third over, before fellow quick Kate Peterson had first drop Charli Knott (10) caught at extra cover.

Leg-spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington and Anesu Mushangwe removed Lauren Winfield-Hill (11) and Georgia Voll (19) in the space of four balls to leave Queensland in trouble at 4-51.

Laura Harris (28 off 18) hit six boundaries before Wellington intervened, while Mikayla Hinkley (50 from 108) and Sianna Ginger (37 from 59) dug in before a late cameo of 17no from Nicola Hancock helped the hosts above 200.

South Australia lost both openers Bridget Patterson (14) and Emma de Broughe (14) inside the powerplay, and were 3-53 when Knott had Courtney Webb caught on nine.

But Dooley controlled the chase superbly, hitting 13 boundaries before falling with just one run required.

She was well supported by Maddie Penna (29) and Jemma Barsby (35).

Queensland remain on top of the table, ahead of Tasmania by a single point with four games remaining - although the Tigers have two games in hand after an early bye.

"It was a pretty good wicket and there were heaps of runs out there so we were at least 50 short, we would have wanted 270 on that wicket," Redmayne said.

"I'm surprised they didn't go harder (for the bonus point) to be honest.

"I brought our best bowlers back on to restrict them there."

WNCL 2023-24 standings