Burns century in vain as Tasmania hold nerve in tight chase

Erin Burns blasted a brilliant century and Lauren Cheatle snared three late wickets but Tasmania marched on to another WNCL win

10:09 Play video New South Wales v Tasmania | WNCL

Erin Burns's superb century was not enough to stop Tasmania's unbeaten run, with the two-time reigning Women's National Cricket League champions sealing a final-over, three-wicket win over New South Wales.

Burns' unbeaten 107 from 65 deliveries helped lift the Breakers to 5-274 at Cricket Central.

But half-centuries to Elyse Villani (52), Nicola Carey (58) and Emma Manix-Geeves (57) laid the foundation for the Tigers' chase, and while late wickets from Lauren Cheatle (3-5) put pressure on the lower order, Amy Smith (12no) and Lauren Smith (6no) sealed victory with five balls to spare.

"It was a really good game in the end, they set a good total there with Erin scoring that hundred and she batted beautifully on that wicket," Tigers allrounder Carey said.

"And everyone got a bit of a bat for us, and it was a nice team performance to chase down a total like that."

The Breakers elected to bat after winning the toss but running between wickets cost them dearly, with three of their dismissals coming via run outs.

Opener Tahlia Wilson (0) was first to go; taking off for a quick single after facing seven dot balls, she was caught short by a brilliant direct hit from Naomi Stalenberg at mid-off.

Anika Learoyd (12 off 28) made a watchful start but was bowled by Carey, and after Claire Moore (51) and Georgia Adams (43) took control with an 83-run stand, Stalenberg again intervened, as Moore was run out following a mix-up between the batters.

Adams herself was run out three overs later, caught short by Lauren Smith's direct hit after a moment of hesitation at the non-striker's end.

NSW were wobbling at 5-163 in the 29th after Saskia Horley's dismissal on 15, but Burns turned that on its head with a scintillating hundred.

02:53 Play video Burns plunders Tassie attack with 64-ball ton

The Breakers veteran raced to a half-century off 41 balls and carried on her onslaught, with her next fifty coming off 23 deliveries as she brought up her hundred with a six.

She was supported by Maitlan Brown (26no off 30) as the pair put on 111 from the last 11.4 overs.

"It's amazing to get some runs, I've had a bit of a thin patch ... but when you're not on the winning team it always feels a bit hollow," Burns said.

"It was a bit tough early but if you give yourself time and get in, in the back end you can cash in."

The Tigers then made the most of their deep batting order to pull off the challenging chase, despite losing each of Villani, Carey and Manix-Geeves shortly after they reached their milestones.

Tasmania remained in control needing 53 off the final 10 overs with six wickets in hand, and it took a triple strike from Cheatle to pile pressure on the lower order as she removed Stalenberg (27), Tabatha Saville (14) and Molly Strano (5).

Needing 11 off the final two overs, the two Smiths held their nerve to ensure Tasmania remained unbeaten.

WNCL 2023-24 standings