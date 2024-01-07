Pandemonium at the Gabba as Heat hold on in a thriller

Brisbane looked to have posted a below-par total but a new-ball blitz and nerveless death overs either side of a rain delay denied Hobart

Brisbane Heat have beaten Hobart Hurricanes by one run to remain undefeated and wrap up a KFC BBL finals spot in a rain-interrupted low scoring thriller at the Gabba.

The Hurricanes needed 13 runs from the final over and three off the final delivery, but skipper Nathan Ellis could manage just a single off the last ball as Pat Dooley was run out.

The Hurricanes restricted the Heat to 7-132 but were soon 4-22 in reply.

Rain forced the players off after 4.4 overs and the target was revised to 118 from 16 overs.

Heat late over specialist Spencer Johnson (2-21 off three overs) took two wickets in the penultimate over, including the dangerous Tim David (27 off 21).

Hurricanes allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary (55 off 38) walloped a six and four from the opening two deliveries of the final over before falling to Heat seamer Paul Walter, who kept a cool head when the pressure was on.

The Heat had the perfect start with the ball.

Michael Neser had Caleb Jewell (four) caught at third man in his first over. Man of the match Xavier Bartlett (3-30) then dismissed Macalister Wright and Sam Hain for ducks with consecutive deliveries with both batters nicking superbly directed away cutters.

Corey Anderson (two) was cleaned up by a rampant Bartlett and the Hurricanes were on the ropes.

They finished on 9-116 after David and Chaudhary almost got them home.

Earlier Heat skipper Colin Munro top scored with 56 from 47 deliveries as Ellis rotated his bowlers superbly to prevent the hosts from getting away.

After Ellis had won the bat flip, the Hurricanes' seamers contained the Heat well in the early overs on a Gabba pitch that had plenty of zip in it.

Riley Meredith, Ellis (2-23 off four) and England international Chris Jordan (3-19 off four) were all impressive.

Jordan was in the zone and cleaned up Matt Renshaw (five) with a fast and straight ripper.

Munro took a while to find his timing but when he did it was worth the wait with the New Zealander taking 20 runs from spinner Nikhil Chaudhary's second over, including two towering leg side sixes.

The Heat moved to 14 points with the win and are now assured of a finals berth.

The Hurricanes are fifth on six points, two points behind fourth-placed Melbourne Stars who have played one more game.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 0 14 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 6 4 1 0 1 1.153 0 9 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 3 4 0 0 -0.066 0 6 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 4 0 1 -0.231 0 5 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

