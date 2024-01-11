'Brilliant' Hardie needs exposure at international level: Stoinis

Australia's World Cup-winning one-day side could do with some fresh blood says Marcus Stoinis, who was omitted from the 13-player squad to face the West Indies next month.

Selectors preferred in-form 25-year-old Aaron Hardie to Stoinis in the allrounder slot for the three-game series in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, leaving the 34-year-old's international 50-over tenure up in the air.

National selection chair George Bailey insists there hasn't been a line put through Stoinis' name, but the panel had taken an eye to the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan when selecting the squad.

Hardie, who has been in imperious touch for the Perth Scorchers in the KFC BBL, has played just one ODI, against South Africa in the run-up to last year's World Cup.

Stoinis, who hasn't hit an ODI half-century since March 2019, said he could not argue with the selectors' decision.

"In terms of the fact Hardie's coming in, that's brilliant. It makes complete sense," he told reporters on Thursday.

"After a World Cup there needs to be a balance between keeping a core (and) bringing new guys in.

"I've got no intention of retiring from international cricket or anything like that, but it makes complete sense.

"(Hardie has) been playing brilliantly. He also needs to be exposed in international cricket, which I think he's ready for."

02:03 Play video Hardie flexes muscle with dominant 85 not out

Stoinis struggled through the World Cup, averaging 21.8 with the bat and taking four wickets in six matches before losing his place in the side and missing the final.

Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Lance Morris and Nathan Ellis have joined Hardie as inclusions in the forward-looking squad.

Stoinis will instead head to the SA20 competition after the Big Bash where he will turn out for Durban Super Giants, who have the same owners as his Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow, in a move approved by Cricket Australia.

He denied the ODI snub would cause him to chase more franchise T20 deals rather than pushing for an international recall.

"My communication with Cricket Australia, and particularly with 'Ron' (coach Andrew McDonald), is just really clear – I keep them in the loop with what the options are," he said.

"It did make sense to me to talk to him ... about the plans for bringing guys through, I don't own any position in any team.

"I'm not looking forward to planning my whole year and trying to pick and choose when to play, but I'm fortunate I've had Ron for a long time with Victoria and with Australia.

01:58 Play video Stoinis spoils Strikers' NYE party with his fastest BBL fifty

"We just pretty much talk it through and I trust him."

A win in the Melbourne derby against the Renegades on Saturday night will put Stoinis' Melbourne Stars in the box seat to return to the BBL finals for the first time in four seasons.

"Even our loss in the last game, you actually don't mind losing like the way we lost," Stoinis said.

"It wasn't a bad loss, the Sydney Sixers played well on that day and there were a few things that could have gone our way and their way.

"It's been a nice, consistent environment (this season), winning always helps, but we've got two games left that we need to win to make finals."

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT