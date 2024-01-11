Weatherald shines as Strikers stay in BBL finals hunt

The Strikers have kept their BBL finals hopes alive with an eight-wicket win over the Hurricanes

Jake Weatherald has come from the clouds, hitting 80 from 32 balls to keep the Adelaide Strikers' KFC BBL|13 final hopes alive and end the top-four quest of the Hobart Hurricanes.

Weatherald, in at No.3 for the injured Chris Lynn, was unbeaten as the Strikers chased down Hobart's 6-167 with 25 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

He whacked nine boundaries and five sixes at Blundstone Arena on Thursday night as he reached double figures for the first time in four games this season.

Weatherald treated Paddy Dooley with contempt, launching the spinner for three fours and four sixes including a maximum to finish the game.

Dooley finished with figures of 0-53 from 2.5 overs.

The result lifts the Strikers from fifth to fourth on the ladder with nine competition points - one ahead of the Melbourne Stars.

The Hurricanes remain sixth, three competition points adrift of the top four with one game to play.

Adelaide will be sweating on the fitness of Lynn for their final regular-season game against the Sydney Thunder on Sunday.

Lynn, who pulled out with a hamstring twinge, told Fox Cricket he was a slim chance of lining up against the Thunder.

The 33-year-old won't be available to play in the finals - the big-hitter will depart to play in the United Arab Emirates' International League T20 competition.

Adelaide skipper Matt Short set up the run chase with a 25-ball 39 before Weatherald shared a 108-run partnership with Adam Hose (25 not out from 21 deliveries).

Earlier, spinner Cameron Boyce had been at his miserly best, taking 2-17 from four overs after the Strikers opted to field first.

It was the second time Boyce had tormented the Hurricanes in three days, having taken 3-13 in a player-of-the-match performance in Tuesday's win.

Mac Wright top-scored for Hobart with 37 from 27 balls before he was undone by Boyce in the 13th over to a line-ball stumping call from the third umpire.

Tim David, who has struggled for runs, hit a 10-ball 22 to give the Hurricanes a boost late in the innings.

Hobart welcomed back Matthew Wade from back issues but the opener only managed 14 from 12 deliveries.

The Hurricanes were slow out of the blocks, struggling to 2-68 after 10 overs.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 9 7 0 0 2 1.393 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 5 2 0 1 0.706 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 9 4 4 0 1 0.145 0 9 5 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.344 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

