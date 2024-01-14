Smith opens up on struggle to be taken seriously

Steve Smith admits his idea of opening the batting was initially met with scepticism

10:31 Play video 'I'm excited by the challenge': Smith all smiles ahead of new gig

Steve Smith admits the Australia men's Test team brains trust struggled to take him seriously when he first suggested he move to the top of the batting order once David Warner retired.

Smith said today the prospect of reinventing himself of an opener for the first time in a 13-year Test career initially came to him in England during last year's Ashes campaign, where Warner first indicated his possible exit date from the long-form game.

But it wasn't until the team arrived in Perth for the start of the NRMA Insurance Series against Pakistan last month the 34-year-old articulated his idea to the national selection panel that includes men's team coach Andrew McDonald.

It is McDonald and Test skipper Pat Cummins who finalise the batting order once a playing XI has been named, and Smith concedes it took some time before his proposal to shift to the untried opening role was viewed as a viable option.

"I'd been pushing it for a few weeks, even before Perth and I might have even floated it in England randomly and said I'm happy to play up top," Smith said today prior to his first Test training session since being installed at the head of the Australia order.

"In Perth I said 'after Davey's done I'm actually keen to get up there' and I don't think they (selectors) took me seriously until I got to Sydney (for the pink Test against Pakistan) and said 'you know I'm actually being genuine here'.

00:00 Play video 'Seen some good ones': Smith's teammates pick his best knock

"I'd be keen to get up top and face the new ball and they were like 'we'll take that under advisement and see how it all looks'.

"They were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn't sit right to have him come in and bat up top.

"I've played for a long time and I'm an experienced player, and I think it's something I should have done."

Smith's selflessness was also fuelled by previous experience, whereby his tenure as number-three batter meant he was often at the crease against a near-new ball and essentially playing as a de-facto opener.

He batted in the pivotal first-drop position throughout Australia's 2015 tour to the West Indies and the subsequent Ashes campaign in the UK after which he was installed as skipper when Michael Clarke stood down.

And it was the additional mental burden that came with the leadership position that saw the first-time Test captain drop himself to number four where he has largely remained for the past seven years.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of getting in and facing the new ball," Smith said as Australia began their preparation for the two-Test NRMA Insurance Series against West Indies starting at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

"It's something that isn't really foreign to me, I've batted on numerous occasions where I've come in early doors and I batted at number three for quite a while.

"Really the only reason I went down to number four was because I was captain and I wanted to give myself some more time to refresh mentally after thinking so much in the field before going out to bat.

"I don’t have to do that any more, so it's perfect to get in early and face the music."

As vice-captain of Australia's Test team, Smith knows he might be asked to return to the captaincy role at short notice should Cummins be unavailable, as has been the case for the past two Adelaide Oval Tests against England in 2022 (due to COVID-19 protocols) and West Indies last year (thigh strain).

Steve Smith poses in Adelaide ahead of his debut as a Test opener // Getty

However, the skipper of 38 Tests to date claims that should Cummins' somehow complete a hat-trick of absences later this week the fact Smith will serve in a temporary capacity won't impact his mental burden to the point he will need to revert to his previous role in the middle-order.

Smith also acknowledges that if injury or other contingencies demand further changes to Australia's starting XI in upcoming Tests, and the next-best batting option is a specialist opener, he can foresee a situation whereby he slips back down to a lower position.

But for now he is viewing the elevation to opening – a job he's performed for Australia in limited-overs cricket, but never against the red ball in Test matches – is a permanent move even though he still refused to name a likely end point for his international career.

Steve Smith *just* clears the rope late on day three! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/fFoQSxek2t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2023

"I don't have date in mind when I want to finish up playing," he said.

"I'm taking it game by game."

What he could categorically reveal is his growing distaste for sitting with the pads on for extended periods while teammates such as his new opening partner Usman Khawaja and number three Marnus Labuschagne piled on significant scores.

As Smith explains, his shift up the order therefore ticked a couple of boxes for the marginally new-look Australia outfit.

Not only does Green - who with Smith was the last batter to leave the Adelaide Oval nets after today's optional training session where the allrounder didn't bowl - assume the number four batting berth where he has done so well for Western Australia, it also saves Smith from prolonged stints as a spectator.

"I don't like waiting to bat, I never really have," Smith said.

"I actually don't like watching cricket that much believe it or not.

"I'd prefer to be out there batting, it gets a bit boring sitting there (with the pads on) but I don't have to do that any more.

"I'll be out if I'm back in there (dressing room) watching, so I can just relax after that."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT