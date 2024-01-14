Red-hot Strikers hammer Thunder to book finals place

The Adelaide Strikers are heading to the BBL finals after a nine-wicket romp against the Sydney Thunder

Adelaide Strikers captain Matt Short has steered his side to the BBL finals with a quality innings to down the Sydney Thunder.

In sealing a spot in the top four, Short clubbed a brilliant 74 not out as his Strikers chased the Thunder's 140 with nine wickets in hand and 23 balls to spare at Manuka Oval on Sunday night.

They'll face Perth or the Sydney Sixers in an elimination final and they take some serious form there, having won four straight games.

Spinner Lloyd Pope (4-22) and quick Jamie Overton (3-26) led a strong bowling night for the Strikers, with regular wicket-taking ensuring the Thunder couldn't get set in a stuttering innings.

Alternatively, Short looked unstoppable from the moment he strode into the middle, quickly showing the sort of form that's seen him smash six half-centuries in nine innings.

Such was Short's dominance, he deposited two enormous sixes out of the Manuka Oval precinct, while No.3 bat Jake Weatherald was in similar touch with four sixes in his unbeaten 47.

Things could have been different for the Thunder, with retired Test opener David Warner dropping a difficult catch off the first ball of the innings.

D'Arcy Short enjoyed his second chance, only making 15 but farming the strike perfectly to fellow opener Matt Short.

Batting first, Thunder opener Alex Hales (43 off 32 balls) looked to take the game away from the Strikers, but Adelaide tweaker Cameron Boyce produced a perfect leg-break that gained an edge to turn the match on its head.

Contributions lower down the order from skipper Chris Green (19) and Matt Gilkes (18) helped the Thunder build a somewhat respectable score, before they were bowled out with four balls to spare.

Top-order players Warner (13), Cameron Bancroft (14) and Ollie Davies (four) all fell cheaply.

Spinner Pope did his part in cleaning up the Thunder tail, including bowling Green and Nathan McAndrew in consecutive balls.

He didn't get his hat-trick but settled for the next best thing, knocking over Liam Hatcher a ball later.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 10 7 1 0 2 0.972 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 6 2 0 1 0.837 0 13 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 2 0 2 0.356 0 12 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 10 5 4 0 1 0.331 0 11 5 Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 4 5 0 0 -1.138 0 8 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.344 0 6 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 9 2 6 0 1 -0.288 0 5 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 9 1 7 0 1 -0.652 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

