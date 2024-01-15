Captain Ellis helps 'Canes finish BBL|13 campaign on a high

The Hurricanes have ended their disappointing BBL|13 campaign with a seven-run victory over the Stars at the MCG

10:00 Play video Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes | BBL|13

Hobart Hurricanes have salvaged some pride at the end of another disappointing KFC BBL campaign, holding off the Melbourne Stars by seven runs at the MCG.

Like the Stars, the Hurricanes entered their final match of the tournament on Monday night unable to qualify for finals after Adelaide Strikers sealed the last spot in the top-four with victory over the Sydney Thunder the previous night.

Beau Webster (55no) and Marcus Stoinis (48) looked a chance of pushing the Stars past Hobart's 8-187.

01:36 Play video Veteran Wade slams 19th Big Bash half-century

But the Stars hopes faded when Stoinis was out to English ace Chris Jordan in the 18th over, with the home side finishing their 20 overs on 4-180.

After being sent in to bat, the Hurricanes flew out of the blocks following a brilliant opening stand from captain Matthew Wade (63) and fellow opener Ben McDermott (50).

01:57 Play video McDermott gives Hurricanes a fast start with powerful 50

Wade and McDermott put on 86 from the first 10 overs to set the tone for the innings.

The Hurricanes then regularly lost wickets for the remainder of their time at the crease, falling about 10 to 15 runs short of what they had looked like reaching.

English allrounder Dan Lawrence collected 4-35 – the second four-wicket haul of his T20 career – with his gentle right-arm spin to boost the Stars' prospects.

Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis had an eventful night, but proved crucial in the Tasmanian team securing their fourth win of the campaign.

01:13 Play video Ellis brushes off awkward landing to deliver for 'Canes

After smashing 16 from five balls batting at No.9, Ellis dropped two catches in the first two overs of the Stars' chase, appearing to hurt his ribs after putting down one chance when he fell on the ball.

But Ellis (2-29) pushed through the pain barrier to continue bowling, dismissing opener Tom Rogers (10).

The match completely swung in Hobart's favour when Ellis bowled Glenn Maxwell (32) after the Stars captain threatened to produce a trademark match-winning knock.

Stoinis falls short! 👐



And Chris Jordan gets his man! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/DK890mD5q4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2024

Once perennial title contenders without ever winning one, the Stars miss out on finals for a fourth-straight season.

Since they lost the BBL|10 final against the Sydney Sixers, the Stars have finished seventh, sixth, last and sixth.

The Hurricanes' record isn't much better, making the finals just once during the last four seasons.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 10 7 1 0 2 0.972 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 6 2 0 1 0.837 0 13 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 2 0 2 0.356 0 12 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 10 5 4 0 1 0.331 0 11 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 10 4 6 0 0 -0.268 0 8 6 Melbourne Stars Men STA 10 4 6 0 0 -1.051 0 8 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 9 2 6 0 1 -0.288 0 5 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 9 1 7 0 1 -0.652 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now