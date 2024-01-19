NSW claim thrilling win on WACA turner

New South Wales has snapped its five-game losing streak in style, defending 153 with Erin Burns starring in a nail biting affair

09:54 Play video Western Australia v New South Wales | WNCL 2023-24

New South Wales allrounder Erin Burns has produced a stunning performance with bat and ball to power her side to a close 19-run win over Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Burns contributed 32 runs to her side's 153 with the bat, second to opener Tahlia Wilson (36), before taking a brilliant 4-38 off 10-straight overs to bowl WA out for 134 on Friday.

The 35-year-old took three wickets in a row for NSW to take WA from a solid position at 4-73 after 19 overs to dismay at 7-99 in the 28th over.

00:57 Play video Burns stars with crucial four-wicket haul

But WA struck a comeback after the flurry of wickets with No. 5 Amy Edgar bringing up her half-century off 63 balls with a four to send the score to 7-110.

A run later however and Edgar was gone for 51 runs off 66 balls as Tahlia Wilson picked up a stumping off the bowling of Sarah Coyte.

01:27 Play video Egar's fighting knock keeps WA alive

Egar's fighting knock, featuring six fours, came after being dropped on six runs earlier in her innings.

It proved to be a spinner's deck all day as WA's Lilly Mills caught the attention of onlookers early with her sensational spell of 4-28 from 10 overs featuring three of NSW's top four batters.

"It's probably not the WACA pitch that we're used to, obviously a lot of bounce and purchase for the spinners," Burns said post-game.

"Lilly Mills' bowled exceptional for them and Alana King (1-18) as well so went out there with a lot of confidence that it wasn't a flat deck by any means and we were certainly in it with the ball if bowled well."

00:57 Play video Mills stuns with bulk top-order wickets

It was NSW's first win since the WNCL season opener on September 22 last year.

Meanwhile, WA suffered its fifth loss of the season and first in four games.

WNCL 2023-24 standings