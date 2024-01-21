Learoyd cancels out Carmichael ton as NSW beat WA again

NSW seal back-to-back wins in Perth as Anika Learoyd and Mathilda Carmichael star with the bat

10:00 Play video Western Australia v NSW | WNCL

A brilliant innings of 91 from Anika Learoyd has propelled NSW to a second WNCL victory over Western Australia in three days, as a century from Mathilda Carmichael proved in vain.

Prior to the match Learoyd had scored just 72 runs across seven innings this WNCL season, however she turned that form on its head at the WACA Ground, more than doubling her tally to propel the visitors to a five-wicket win.

Carmichael earlier played superbly to reach three figures, with her 104 pushing the hosts to a competitive 5-237.

But the total proved too little, as Learoyd and Tahlia Wilson (52) – plus a late cameo from the experienced Erin Burns (24no off 12 balls) – saw the visitors home with 27 balls to spare.

02:18 Play video Learoyd overturns lean summer with dominant 91

It sealed a profitable trip to Perth for NSW, backing up their 19-run win at the WACA on Friday night.

Back-to-back defeats has dented WA’s hopes of finishing inside the top two this season, now seven points behind second place Queensland Fire, albeit with two games in hand.

After losing the toss, NSW started brightly with the ball, removing WA openers Maddy Darke and Chloe Piparo – both in the top five competition run-scorers this summer – inside the opening six overs.

However Carmichael and Lisa Griffith then steadied the ship, before the latter was removed by Sarah Coyte for 20.

Sarah Coyte (centre) was the pick of the NSW bowlers with 2-35 off 10 overs // Getty

Amy Edgar then continued her purple patch with the bat, backing up her fighting fifty on Friday night with an important knock of 42 as part of a 106-run stand with the WA No.3.

Australia leg-spinner Alana King (22no) batted proactively alongside Carmichael, who eventually brought up her century with a powerful strike down the ground for six off the bowling of Georgia Adams.

She was dismissed with just three balls remaining in the innings by Aussie left-arm seamer Lauren Cheatle (2-41), who immediately congratulated her Sydney Sixers teammate after taking the wicket.

02:13 Play video Carmichael delights home crowd with hard-hitting ton

In response, WA turned the screw early with the ball as NSW opener Claire Moore (4 off 21) struggled to get going, eventually trapped in front by Taneale Peschel in the seventh over.

Wilson then put the foot down, racing to a half-century in just 49 balls, however as she has done several times this season, Edgar soon proved the partnership-breaker, removing the dangerous NSW opener in her first over of the evening.

Learoyd and NSW skipper Georgia Adams (24) then controlled proceedings, in an 81-run stand that put the visitors right on top.

When King removed Saskia Horley courtesy of a brilliant Piparo catch, the hosts had a late sniff, however that was quickly snuffed out when Burns got going.

Learoyd fell nine short of a century, although the victory was all but assured by the time she departed.

WNCL 2023-24 standings