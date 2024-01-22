Skipper Weibgen stands tall in Aussies' U19 World Cup opener

Australia overcame a top-order wobble chasing Namibia's paltry 91 to record a four-wicket win in their Under-19 World Cup opener

Australia have survived an almighty scare in their Under-19 World Cup opener against Namibia.

The Aussies, chasing only 92 for victory, stumbled early but captain Hugh Weibgen guided his team home with an unbeaten 39 in the four-wicket win.

Weibgen won the toss and his decision to bowl was vindicated by as Australia's pace attack struck early and often to bowl the African nation out for 91.

But the Aussies found themselves 5-57 as Namibian opening bowler Jack Brassell took three wickets with his impressive pace and bounce.

Weibgen was given a life on five when he was dropped at mid-on off a mistimed pull shot, and he would make Namibia pay.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing as wickets fell around the Australian No.3.

Opener Sam Konstas (1) left a delivery from Brassell that uprooted his off stump, and Harry Dixon (16) mistimed a pull shot that was easily caught, proving that the pitch was far from true.

Harjas Singh (4) edged behind attempting a cut shot and the underdogs were truly up and about when Ryan Hicks chopped on off Hanro Badenhorst to leave the three-time champions faltering at 4-46.

Corey Wasley (4) also edged behind, with the wicket coming in fortuitous circumstances for the Namibians as the ball burst through the gloves of the wicketkeeper JW Visagie before first slip Gerhard Janse van Rensberg caught the rebound.

Weigben, however, was the rock at the other end throughout the innings. The stylish right-hander from Queensland showed no signs of panic and ensured his side would start the tournament with a win.

Although Raf MacMillan (16) wasn't there at the end, his 30-run stand with his skipper proved invaluable.

Earlier in the day, Callum Vidler struck twice in his first three overs, including a corking delivery to clean bowl Namibian opener Hansie de Villiers.

Fellow quicks Tom Straker (3-16) and Mahli Beardman (2-15) also picked up wickets at regular intervals with Namibia's longest partnership was only 43 balls.

Opening bowler Charlie Anderson beat the bat eight times and was unlucky not to strike in his 0-13 from five overs.

Zacheo van Vuuren (29) and captain Alexander Busing-Volschenk (21) were the only Namibians who offered any real resistance.

Vidler finished off the innings in the 34th over and was the best with the ball for the Aussies, taking 4-17 from 8.1 overs.

Australia's next match is against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Men's Under 19 World Cup 2024

Group stage fixtures:

January 22: Beat Namibia by four wickets

January 25: v Zimbabwe, Kimberley

January 28: v Sri Lanka, Kimberley

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken (QLD - Gold Coast District Cricket Club), Charlie Anderson (NSW - Northern District Cricket Club), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC - Melbourne Cricket Club), Mahli Beardman (WA - Melville Cricket Club), Tom Campbell (QLD - Western Suburbs District Cricket Club), Harry Dixon (VIC - St Kilda Cricket Club), Ryan Hicks (NSW - Mosman Cricket Club), Sam Konstas (NSW - Sutherland Cricket Club), Rafael MacMillan (NSW - St George District Cricket Club), Aidan O’Connor (TAS - Greater Northern Raiders), Harjas Singh (NSW - Western Suburbs Cricket Club), Tom Straker (NSW - Sutherland District Cricket Club), Callum Vidler (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club), Corey Wasley (WA - Rockingham-Mandurah Cricket Club), Hugh Weibgen (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club)