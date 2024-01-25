Da Silva quells short stuff to play the long game

After twice falling to short-pitched bowling in Adelaide, Joshua Da Silva came to Brisbane with a different game plan

02:17 Play video Da Silva shows steel with gritty 79

A gritty 79 full of self-restraint from Joshua Da Silva has, along with Kavem Hodge, lifted West Indies out of a dire position on day one of the Brisbane Test.

Hodge was an excellent foil for Da Silva and together the pair's partnership of 149 broke the record for the highest stand against Australia in day-night Tests.

But it was Da Silva's innings that stood out, revealing growth in the 25-year-old's game after two disappointing dismissals in the first Test in Adelaide where he was "bumped out" by the Aussie quicks.

With 24 Tests to his name heading into the NRMA Insurance Test series opener last week, Da Silva was the second-most experienced of the West Indies top seven, behind captain Kraigg Brathwaite (87).

So for Da Silva to fall the same way in both innings in Adelaide, and to a fairly obvious plan, was unsatisfactory for a batter of his ability.

And the Aussies were quick to go straight to the tactic in Brisbane.

Fifty-five of Da Silva's first 100 balls from pace were either 'short' or 'short of a good length' (per Opta), a percentage considerably higher than that delivered to other Windies batters.

Cummins was the first to test him out after only a few balls and Da Silva initially looked to have slipped into old habits with two pulled fours to open his innings, one controlled and one a little less so.

08:04 Play video Australia v West Indies | Second Test | Day 1

But when Hazlewood got his radar bang on a couple of overs later, Da Silva realised his side needed to see some self-control more than it needed quick runs.

With a ball destined for Da Silva's chin, the keeper shaped to play the pull. But a split second later he thought better of it, evaded the bouncer and nearly trod on his stumps in the process.

The Australia slip cordon had a laugh at the clumsy passage of play, and even Da Silva managed a sheepish grin, but it signalled a significant shift in the keeper's application.

And having arrived at the crease at 5-64, West Indies desperately needed some runs from their gloveman.

With his early-in-the-innings nerves out of the way, he was extremely selective on the short stuff he played from that point on.

"Yeah I expected it (short-pitched bowling)," Da Silva told reporters after play.

"I knew after (being) bumped out twice in Adelaide, I knew they were going to come with a lot.

"So I put on our chest pad this time and decided to duck from a few and ride a few … I needed to change the philosophy and thankfully it worked a little bit."

Da Silva and Hodge batted through the entire second session – only the second wicketless session of the entire Test summer after David Warner and Usman Khawaja managed it on day one in Perth.

05:21 Play video Da Silva proud to score against 'best team in the world'

Hodge, in just his second Test, was gutted to fall near the close of play for 71 having toiled for 194 balls in his innings.

And while Da Silva shared his sentiments in being left unsatisfied at missing three figures, the keeper was "very happy" that the duo had managed to get the Windies into a strong position.

"Yeah, it was a pretty crucial partnership between Hodgey and myself," Da Silva said.

"I would have liked to finish the day a bit better. Maybe one of us getting a hundred, or both of us in that case, but wasn't meant to be today.

"Nobody would have expected at 63-5 when I came in, that we'd be 266.

"That's probably about the best team in the world on paper. So to face opposition like that and score some runs was nice."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas