Dixon, Bajwa propel Australia U19s to big World Cup win

Young Aussie outfit go two from two in South Africa, with a big victory over Zimbabwe

Harry Dixon, one of Australian cricket's brightest young prospects, has inspired the national teenage side to a mammoth victory in their latest one-sided contest at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

The 18-year-old opener from Melbourne, an aggressive left-hander who lists David Warner as his hero, led from the front in Thursday's clash, cracking 89 off 108 balls to lay the foundations of Australia's second straight win in the competition over Zimbabwe.

While the young Aussies got a little careless in racing to their opening win over Namibia by four wickets, they were more dominant second time out in Kimberley, blitzing their way to a massive 225-run victory.

Dixon spearheaded the assault after Australia won the toss and elected to bat, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

He was joined in a 91-run opening stand with Sam Konstas (45) before working alongside captain Hugh Weibgen, with whom he piled up another 86 runs before he was eventually bowled by Brandon Sunguro.

The 19-year-old Weibgen then went on to make 68 off 69 balls, with Tom Campbell powering an unbeaten 47 off just 28 balls at the finish, including five fours and two sixes, as the Australians posted 7-296.

In Zimbabwe's pursuit, off-spinner Harkirat Bajwa played the chief destroyer, taking 4-15 off his 7.2 overs as the batting line-up folded for just 71, their innings ending after just 23.2 overs.

Weibgen's side will look to continue their 100 per cent record against Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein on Sunday, with both sides currently unbeaten.

Meanwhile, India also continued their perfect start in Bloemfontein, with Musheer Khan making a hundred in their 7-301 and paceman Naman Tiwari taking four wickets as they bowled out Ireland for 100 to seal a 201-run win.

Men's Under 19 World Cup 2024

Group stage fixtures:

January 22: Beat Namibia by four wickets

January 25: v Zimbabwe, Kimberley

January 28: v Sri Lanka, Kimberley

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken (QLD - Gold Coast District Cricket Club), Charlie Anderson (NSW - Northern District Cricket Club), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC - Melbourne Cricket Club), Mahli Beardman (WA - Melville Cricket Club), Tom Campbell (QLD - Western Suburbs District Cricket Club), Harry Dixon (VIC - St Kilda Cricket Club), Ryan Hicks (NSW - Mosman Cricket Club), Sam Konstas (NSW - Sutherland Cricket Club), Rafael MacMillan (NSW - St George District Cricket Club), Aidan O’Connor (TAS - Greater Northern Raiders), Harjas Singh (NSW - Western Suburbs Cricket Club), Tom Straker (NSW - Sutherland District Cricket Club), Callum Vidler (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club), Corey Wasley (WA - Rockingham-Mandurah Cricket Club), Hugh Weibgen (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club)