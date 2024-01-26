Healy named, Aussies bowl first in series opener against Proteas

Skipper overcomes illness to lead Australia in first game of historic multi-format series against South Africa

Alyssa Healy will lead Australia in their opening T20I against South Africa at Manuka Oval, with the hosts to bowl first after winning the toss.

Healy was hampered by illness in the past week and was in doubt for the start of the multi-format series against the Proteas, but will take her place as skipper, opener and wicketkeeper for the first of two games in two days in the nation’s capital.

Australia have made one change to their T20I XI that sealed a series victory over India in Mumbai earlier this month, with Darcie Brown replacing Kim Garth.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

South Africa have named a strong XI as they look to beat Australia for the first time in any format, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt opening the batting alongside Tazmin Brits.

Marizanne Kapp has been named at No.3 following her slightly delayed arrival in Australia due to a visa issue, which saw her sit out the tour game against the Governor-General’s XI on Wednesday.

The game is a replay of last year’s T20 World Cup final at Newlands in Cape Town and the Proteas are out for revenge.

Australia remain the only side South Africa have never recorded a win against, with a tied ODI in Coffs Harbour in 2016 the closest they have come in the 27 years since the teams first met.

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke addresses the side pre-game // Getty

But opportunities have also been scant; Australia and South Africa have only played 22 times across the white-ball formats, and never in Tests.

Their seven T20I meetings have all come in World Cups, with this three-game series in Canberra and Hobart marking the first bilateral 20-over meeting between the sides.

It is also the first bilateral meeting in any format between the rivals since 2016, after a planned 2020 tour was called off due to COVID.

"It'll be nice to have an extended run against the Aussies," Wolvaardt told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"I think we've always just come up against them for a game here or there in World Cups, so we're definitely looking forward to the challenge.

"I think it will be a big challenge, they are the world champions and it's their own backyard, but I think we've prepared well.

"It'll be great for us to see where we're at and where we measure - you want to test yourself against the best in the world.

"We've had a good couple of series at home against New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh so it'll be nice to play against the world champions."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

January 27: First T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 28: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am