Pope's ‘masterclass’ ton for England stalls India's push

A brilliant unbeaten century from Ollie Pope has singlehandedly kept England in the first Test in Hyderabad

England vice-captain Ollie Pope has produced an unbeaten 148 but India remained on course for victory in the opening Test at the end of day three at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The tourists had risked a defeat inside three days after India, having built a lead of 190, reduced England to 5-163 in their second innings in the second session on Saturday.

But Pope, who hit 17 fours, dug his heels in to produce his finest knock, even though India will remain confident of going 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Rehan Ahmed was keeping Pope company on 16 with England finishing the third day on 6-316, putting them 126 ahead.

Pope has scored his five Test centuries in four different countries // Getty

Joe Root, who had earlier taken four wickets as England bowled out India for 436, remarked: "It was a brilliant day of cricket for us.

"The way that Popey played, in particular, has been an absolute masterclass on how to score runs in this part of the world, when you're not used to playing here."

India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012, had earlier taken a 190-run first-innings lead to leave England with a mountain to climb - but the touring batters did not retreat into any defensive shell.

Openers Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) scored freely, frequently employing the sweep shot -- both traditional and reverse - to negate the home spinners.

Crawley motored along at a run-a-ball but could not convert the start and edged a Ravichandran Ashwin ball to lone slip Rohit Sharma.

Duckett, then on 39, was lucky when Jasprit Bumrah's lbw appeal was turned down and India did not review that decision, as replays confirmed the ball would have hit the leg stump.

Not that it mattered, however. In his next over, Bumrah uprooted Duckett's off-stump and let out a roar.

The ball had started reversing and Bumrah was looking particularly threatening. Another length ball from him rapped Root on his front pad and the reviewing batter could not get it overturned.

Root, who excelled again as a part-time spinner with his 4-79, walked off for just two.

Ravindra Jadeja foxed Johnny Bairstow (10) by first spinning one past the outside edge and then following it with a delivery that pitched on the same spot but went straight.

Bairstow, expecting it to turn, did not offer any shot and looked in horror as the ball went on to clatter his stumps.

Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes for the 12th time in Tests, for six, with a flighted delivery that beat the pad and hit the off-stump.

Pope, dropped on 110 by Axar Patel, combined with Ben Foakes in a century stand for the sixth wicket.

In the morning, India added just 15 to their overnight score before losing their last three wickets.

Root dismissed Jadeja (87) and Bumrah with successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick by Mohammed Siraj.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had no doubt that his side's batters would chase down any target on a pitch which he expected to get easier for batting.

"It's not the usual turn on Indian sub-continent where, as the game progresses, there's sharp turn," Mhambrey noted.

"But yeah, first things first, we want to get them out as quickly as possible."