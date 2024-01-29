Brown key as Aussies face series decider in Hobart

Key quick Darcie Brown is set to return to the playing XI with Australia keen to reassert their authority after a below-par showing in Canberra

06:01 Play video Aussie coach reflects on Proteas defeat ahead of Hobart decider

South Africa expect Australia to come back with a vengeance in Tuesday's T20I series decider in Hobart, following the Proteas’ historic upset win in Canberra.

The Proteas cruised to a six-wicket win to level the series on Sunday, in what was their first win over the Aussies in any format.

But Australia are likely to welcome back key quick Darcie Brown for the decider at Blundstone Arena, after the South Australian sat out the second of two games in as many days in Manuka Oval.

"They're still the best side of the world and we've still got to play some really special cricket," Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said following that win in Canberra.

"I know they'll probably come even harder in Hobart with the series on the line."

Reflecting on the defeat on Monday, Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said they could improve in all areas of their game as they look to deny the Proteas what would be their first series win over the hosts.

Australia's much-lauded batting line-up scrapped to 6-142 against an inspired bowling display from the visitors, before a blazing start from opener Tazmin Brits and an unbeaten fifty from Wolvaardt secured the win with an over to spare.

01:59 Play video Lanning powers Vics home with unbeaten 82

"It was a disappointing result for us, I didn't think we played our best game but they're very good team and we’re looking forward to getting out there at Blundstone," Nitschke said in Hobart on Monday.

"It probably goes across all facets of the game, to be honest.

"We left a few out there with the bat and they bowled particularly well, but we would still back ourselves to probably get a few more.

"And then we probably gave them a few freebies with the ball as well and made their job chasing that total a little bit more easier than it should have been.

"There's a few discussions to have and a bit of work to do before we come back (Tuesday) night."

Much has been made of the perceived ‘gap’ between Australia and the rest of the world, and the potential that it may be closing with the world champions defeated in five of 11 T20Is since they lifted the World Cup trophy in Cape Town last February.

Nitschke said there was no underestimating the Proteas, who finished runners-up to Australia in that ICC tournament.

"They're a very good team ... they were really disciplined with the ball yesterday so we certainly don't take anything for granted and know that we've got a big game tomorrow night," Nitschke said on Monday.

"I think we've won some big moments in big tournaments which have enabled us to have ultimate success in World Cups but I think along the way we've had some luck here and there.

"The gap has always been closing, if there is a gap.

"It only gets more competitive now I think with the domestic leagues starting up around the place (and) we certainly know that any game and any country we come up against now that if we're not on our best, then we'll likely come out on the wrong end."

The multi-format series is currently locked at two points apiece, with the winner of Tuesday’s game to take a 4-2 advantage heading into the ODI leg beginning in Adelaide on Saturday.

06:00 Play video 'We love a series decider': Harris upbeat despite loss

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am