Smith 'comfortable' at the top after first series as opener

After becoming the first Australian to carry his bat since David Warner in 2011, Steve Smith said he ‘enjoyed the first couple of weeks’ opening the batting at Test level

Steve Smith had the perfect response to critics who declared he shouldn't be opening for Australia in Tests match cricket.

After a lean start as David Warner's replacement up top with Usman Khawaja, the 34-year-old almost hauled Australia over the line to avoid the monumental eight-run upset by West Indies at the Gabba.

Smith, who has scored 27 of his 32 Test centuries at No.3 or No.4, insists he didn't overthink his approach to opening.

After scores of 12, 11 not out and six, the star batter belted an unbeaten 91 in Australia's second innings on Sunday and feels "comfortable" as an opener.

02:07 Play video Stranded Smith carries his bat in brilliant lone-hand knock

"There was a lot of commentary around I'd failed in two or three innings – I had a not out and two low scores," Smith said at the MCG on Wednesday.

"Now I'm averaging 60 as an opener.

"It was just another position; I've battled against the new ball numerous times, coming in early.

"I've enjoyed the first couple of weeks of it ... if they see fit to move me back down, I'll do whatever the team needs."

Smith, who became the first Australian to carry his bat since Warner in 2011, was the only player to handle the Windies' newest pace sensation Shamar Joseph.

The 24-year-old tore through Australia with 7-68 to spearhead the tourists to an extraordinary first Test victory down under since 1997.

Adding to the legend, Joseph, in his second Test, bowled in the second innings with a painful toe injury that has forced him to head home to the Caribbean and miss the ILT20 with Warner's Dubai Capitals.

"I overheard a conversation, I think we were seven down just before lunch and I overheard him speaking to (Windies captain) Kraigg (Brathwaite) ... he's (Joseph) like, 'I'm bowling to the end, man'," Smith said.

01:37 Play video Every call of Shamar Joseph's famous Test wicket

"He's a rare talent and I think it's great for cricket what he was able to do and see the West Indies competing like they did.

"He just kept coming in, and actually probably bowled faster at the end rather than the start."

Smith also defended his decision to give No.11 Josh Hazlewood two balls to face Joseph in what ended up being the last over of the match.

Hazlewood was Joseph's final victim, sparking wild and joyful West Indies celebrations as they completed arguably the biggest upset in Test history.

"I've thought about it, whether we could do different things," Smith admitted.

"Maybe I could have taken five balls against Shamar; he was on fire obviously.

"But then I run the risk of not getting a run off the last ball and 'Hoff' (Hazlewood) having to take all six from Alzarri (Joseph)."

Smith will captain Australia's ODI team in Pat Cummins' absence when they open the three-match Dettol series at the MCG on Friday.

It will be Australia's first 50-over match since famously winning the World Cup by stunning hosts India in last year's final.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas