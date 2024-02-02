No.200 and counting: no end in sight for hungry Schutt

Megan Schutt is on the cusp of becoming the sixth player to represent Australia in 200 matches

Megan Schutt reckons reaching game No.200 for Australia makes her feel "a little bit old", but time has not reduced the quick’s hunger to stay at the top of her game.

Schutt will become just the sixth Australian woman to play 200 international matches in Saturday’s first ODI against South Africa, and fittingly, will do so in front of her home crowd at Adelaide Oval.

02:39 Play video In Case You Don't Know Me: Megan Schutt

Schutt, who joins Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Alex Blackwell, Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen in the 200 club, told reporters on Friday she never thought she would play one game for Australia, let alone 200.

"To get to 200 is pretty darn cool, and I think having it at Adelaide Oval is fate in itself and extremely special," Schutt said.

"I think the most rewarding part is being a bowler and having played that much cricket.

"There's not many players around that have played as much cricket as I have in that sense – I guess not being an express pace bowler helps me but I think doing that as a bowler is probably a special achievement."

01:19 Play video Schutt runs through Pakistan in clinical display

Since that first one-dayer at North Sydney Oval in December 2012, Schutt has won pretty much everything there is to win in cricket: World Cups in both white-ball formats, Ashes at home and away, even a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

But the 31-year-old said she was as hungry as ever to stay at the top of her game – adding she was determined to reclaim the No.1 bowler ranking before hanging up her boots.

Schutt is currently second in the ICC’s ODI bowling charts, behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

"I love the game – it’s a stupid game, and there's so much more failure than success, but I just love it, I love the people that are involved and it's a game that keeps evolving as well," she said.

"I keep striving to be better and being a fast bowler in a batter's game it is quite tough, but I like the challenge.

"As long as my body holds out and as long as Cricket Australia want me (I’ll keep going) … admittedly it's a bit harder to get out of bed in the mornings but I'll keep pushing hard at the gym, doing what I can to keep getting a contract and keep playing.

"I've been fortunate enough to be number one bowler in the world. I'd love to retake that again before I retire."

Laura Wolvaardt might be good mates with Schutt, but the South African captain will be out to spoil the Australian’s party on Saturday.

The pair play alongside one another for the Adelaide Strikers and just two months’ ago, lifted the WBBL trophy together at Adelaide Oval.

"I definitely prefer being on her team then having to play against her," Wolvaardt said on Friday.

"She's a very fiery cricketer, a great competitor.

"She's really nice to have on your team because she just brings all of that energy onto the field as well – she’s really loud, really energetic and when you play against her, that is all against you, which is not ideal, but we get on really well off the field."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

January 30: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am