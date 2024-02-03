Victoria dominate day one but Boland pulls up sore

Seamer to undergo scans after leaving the field as his Victoria side start strongly against South Australia

Fringe Test quick Scott Boland will undergo scans on his knee after pulling up sore while bowling for Victoria in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

The 34-year-old left the field after being unable to complete his 17th over on day one of the Vics' clash with South Australia at the Junction Oval on Saturday.

"He's got pain in his anterior knee/knee tendon," a Cricket Victoria spokesperson said.

"Precautionary MRI but we're confident that he'll bowl in the second innings."

Spinner Todd Murphy, who played seven Tests in 2023, stepped up to bowl the final ball of the over after Boland had sent down five deliveries before going off.

Boland has not played for Australia since the third Test of last year's Ashes, but has remained around the squad during the summer.

An injury would put Boland in doubt for Australia's tour of New Zealand, with the first of two Tests starting in Wellington on February 29.

The 2021 Boxing Day Test hero had claimed figures of 1-33 against the Redbacks, dismissing opener Jake Carder, who hung around for 131 balls to make 17.

Victoria were blazing toward securing a vital Shield win after completely dominating day one against the Redbacks.

They made the most of captain Peter Handscomb's decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Traditionally one of the best batting wickets in the country, the Junction Oval offered plenty for the bowlers as the Redbacks were skittled for 173.

SA's top-order endured a torrid start, crawling to 3-9 after 19 overs.

The run-rate increased slightly after lunch as Ben Manenti (47no), Harry Nielsen (45) and captain Jake Lehmann (37) helped the Redbacks post a total that looked well beyond them early in the day.

Mitchell Perry was the pick of Victoria's bowlers with 3-43, while Xavier Crone finished with 3-46.

In reply, Victoria raced to 0-71 at stumps with Nic Maddinson (36) and Marcus Harris (33) at the crease.

