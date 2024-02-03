McDermott rescues Bulls as Stanlake impresses on return

Ben McDermott’s third first-class century pulls Queensland out of early trouble against Tasmania

10:00 Play video Queensland v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

A brilliant unbeaten century from Ben McDermott has steered Queensland out of trouble to give them a fighting chance in their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Playing against his former state, McDermott smashed 146 not out after coming to the crease with the Bulls reeling at 3-24 on day one at the Gabba on Saturday.

The 29-year-old's third first-class century pushed Queensland to 282, a competitive total considering their start after they elected to bat first.

03:30 Play video McDermott drags Bulls out of trouble with brilliant 146*

At 5-110, McDermott put on a crucial 100-run stand with tireless bowling allrounder Michael Neser (47) to rebuild the innings against the ladder-leading Tigers.

McDermott, who hit 17 fours and three sixes, hung in with the tail and was there at the end when legspinner Mitchell Swepson was dismissed by Billy Stanlake.

01:05 Play video Stanlake stars on Shield return, Tasmania debut

Former Bulls quick Stanlake used his knowledge of the Gabba exceptionally well, finishing with 4-50.

Fellow Tigers quick Gabe Bell was also outstanding, claiming 4-40.

00:51 Play video Bell leads the way for Tigers with four-wicket haul

At stumps, Tasmania were 0-33, with Tim Ward (17) and Caleb Jewell (15) navigating a tricky 25-minute period before the close of play.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings