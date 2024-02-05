Silk leads ladder-leading Tigers home despite Clayton ton

10:00 Play video Queensland v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day Three

Tasmania have consolidated their position on top of the Marsh Sheffield Shield table with a four-wicket win over Queensland at the Gabba.

Jack Clayton's superb century went in vain for the hosts as the Tigers chased down the target of 224 in the final half hour of day three.

03:19 Play video Clayton notches almighty hundred for Queensland

There were some tense moments for Tasmania but captain Jordan Silk skilfully guided his side to victory with an unbeaten 84.

The visitors wobbled in the first couple of overs after the lunch break, losing openers Caleb Jewell (9) and Tim Ward (0) as Michael Neser and Mark Steketee proved a handful.

But Silk was able to combine with Charlie Wakim (36) and Beau Webster (28) for half-century partnerships as they completed their fourth win of the season.

01:59 Play video Silk ices run chase for ladder-leading Tigers

He waited for the Bulls bowlers to err in the stifling Brisbane heat and his strike rate notably lifted in the day's final session.

Silk was on track for a fourth-innings century but hopes of that quickly evaporated when No.8 Mitchell Owen thumped 29 off 15 balls to get the Tigers to the finishing line. Not that Silk was upset.

"Any time you can finish not out in a run chase is an awesome feeling," Silk told cricket.com.au after play.

"It took a collective effort to get it done … but very happy. Very happy."

Silk's Tigers sat on top of the Shield standings by 1.55 points leading into this match and have now extended their lead over Western Australia by an added 7.19, although WA are yet to finish their round seven match against New South Wales.

Earlier, it was a slow start to day three as the eight-wickets-down Queensland tried to stretch the lead as far as possible.

After eighteen wickets tumbled on a manic day two in Brisbane, Monday began in placid fashion by contrast as Clayton and Liam Guthrie were intent on survival.

The Bulls scored only 46 runs in 23 overs before they were bowled out, as Clayton unsuccessfully tried to clear Beau Webster on the fine leg boundary.

Only moments before Clayton had brought up his third first-class century, and second of the Shield season, despite battling signs of heat stress.

01:00 Play video Stanlake snares second four-wicket haul in Bulls clash

On 90, Clayton had to take pause to expel some of his breakfast at the Stanley St end of the Gabba.

But he powered on to reach his century, during the celebration of which his batting partner Mitch Swepson opted against the hug, suggesting there were fears Clayton had something contagious.

But Bulls captain Jimmy Peirson said the 24-year-old is on the mend.

"I felt really bad because I thought I'd taken him down with what I had," Peirson, who was sidelined on day two with gastro, told reporters after play.

"But he hasn't vomited since, I think it was more of a heat stroke thing.

"I think we're starting to see the best of him. It's great to see someone stand up in challenging conditions and put us in a position we could have won the game."

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings