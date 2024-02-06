Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Kellaway, Harper guide Vics home against Redbacks after scare

Justin Chadwick (AAP)
Match Report
Justin Chadwick (AAP)

Victoria move to second on the Sheffield Shield standings after navigating a nervy chase against South Australia

Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Victoria rode their luck on the way to a thrilling three-wicket victory over South Australia at CitiPower Centre.

Resuming on 2-49 and chasing 157 for victory, the Vics crashed to 5-73 and 6-101 on Tuesday as Brendan Doggett (3-41), Nathan McAndrew (2-44) and Wes Agar (2-45) applied intense pressure.

But fighting knocks from Campbell Kellaway (35 not out off 101 balls) and Sam Harper (34 off 28 balls) got the home side over the line just before lunch on day four of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash.

Kellaway was almost run out on eight, and he enjoyed another lucky break on 19 when a strong lbw shout from Agar was turned down.

He was given another life on 30 when a tough one-handed chance at leg slip was put down.

The 21-year-old made the most of his fortune to combine with Harper for a match-winning 50-run stand.

The Redbacks' woes were compounded by an injury to allrounder Liam Scott, who rolled his left ankle on the boundary rope while watching a Harper six sail over his head.

Victoria's third win on the trot lifted them into second on the ladder with three rounds remaining, while South Australia will likely end the round in fifth spot.

The hosts made the worst start possible to day four, with first-innings centurion Nic Maddinson striking Doggett straight to mid-on on the first ball of the morning.

Doggett struck again to remove nightwatchman Xavier Crone (five), and Peter Handscomb made just eight before being clean bowled by Agar.

Jonathan Merlo's exit for 17 left Victoria needing 56 more runs with just four wickets in hand.

But Harper made light work of the task at hand, cracking three fours and two sixes to take the game away from the visitors.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 7 4 1 2 0 0 5.66 5.3 36.96
2 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 7 4 2 1 0 0 3.8 5.2 34
3 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 6 3 1 2 0 0 2.82 5.4 28.22
4 South Australia Redbacks South Australia Redbacks SA 7 2 5 0 0 0 3.61 6.8 22.41
5 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 6 2 3 1 0 0 2.79 5.8 21.59
6 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 7 1 4 2 0 0 3.54 5.4 16.94

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Related News