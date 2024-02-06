Kellaway, Harper guide Vics home against Redbacks after scare

Victoria move to second on the Sheffield Shield standings after navigating a nervy chase against South Australia

Victoria rode their luck on the way to a thrilling three-wicket victory over South Australia at CitiPower Centre.

Resuming on 2-49 and chasing 157 for victory, the Vics crashed to 5-73 and 6-101 on Tuesday as Brendan Doggett (3-41), Nathan McAndrew (2-44) and Wes Agar (2-45) applied intense pressure.

But fighting knocks from Campbell Kellaway (35 not out off 101 balls) and Sam Harper (34 off 28 balls) got the home side over the line just before lunch on day four of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash.

Sam Harper launches one out of CitiPower Centre, as the Vics edge towards their victory target#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/s7rEMYuify — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2024

Kellaway was almost run out on eight, and he enjoyed another lucky break on 19 when a strong lbw shout from Agar was turned down.

He was given another life on 30 when a tough one-handed chance at leg slip was put down.

The 21-year-old made the most of his fortune to combine with Harper for a match-winning 50-run stand.

The Redbacks' woes were compounded by an injury to allrounder Liam Scott, who rolled his left ankle on the boundary rope while watching a Harper six sail over his head.

Victoria's third win on the trot lifted them into second on the ladder with three rounds remaining, while South Australia will likely end the round in fifth spot.

The hosts made the worst start possible to day four, with first-innings centurion Nic Maddinson striking Doggett straight to mid-on on the first ball of the morning.

Maddinson goes first ball of day four, and aren’t the Redbacks pumped!#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/cz8rUbYLKX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2024

Doggett struck again to remove nightwatchman Xavier Crone (five), and Peter Handscomb made just eight before being clean bowled by Agar.

Jonathan Merlo's exit for 17 left Victoria needing 56 more runs with just four wickets in hand.

But Harper made light work of the task at hand, cracking three fours and two sixes to take the game away from the visitors.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings