Morris, Bartlett recalled as Australia win toss, bowl first

Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris return as Australia win the toss and bowl first in the third ODI in Canberra

Sean Abbott has secured an instant promotion in the batting order with Australia recalling paceman Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris for today's third ODI against the West Indies in Canberra.

Abbott has been listed at No.7 as Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first with Australia out to claim a series sweep in the nation's capital where the skies have cleared after more than 30mm of rain in the past 24 hours to allow play to get underway on time at 2.30pm.

Allrounder Aaron Hardie has also secured a promotion up the order to first drop, with Cameron Green sliding to No.6 after impressing with 77 not out and 33 in the first two matches of the series.

Australia XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c, wk), Teddy Bishop, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

The West Indies have named right-hand batter Teddy Bishop for his international debut in place of opener Justin Greaves who has a hamstring niggle, the only change for the visitors as they look to avoid being whitewashed following an eight-wicket loss in Melbourne followed by a 83-run defeat in Sydney.

Bishop averages 31.42 in 17 List A matches for the West Indies Academy and made scores of 90 and 46 in two first-class matches against Ireland Emerging Players in November.

"Good signs are being shown with the ball especially but the batting as we see has been letting us down so hopefully we can put in a better performance today," captain Shai Hope said at the toss.

Matt Short was ruled out of today's series finale at Manuka Oval with a low-grade hamstring injury that he suffered during his 41 at the SCG on Sunday, while Josh Hazlewood has remained at home in Sydney after claiming 3-43 in the match to help Australia clinch the series.

Debutants Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland hold their spots in the XI with Fraser-McGurk to again open alongside Josh Inglis.

It means South Australian left-arm speedster Spencer Johnson and Queensland batter Ben McDermott will run the drinks after they were called into the squad as cover for the third ODI.

Morris will be hoping to open his account today after going wicketless in his long-awaited debut last Friday, while Bartlett returns to the side following an outstanding international introduction where he claimed the second-best figures (4-17) for an Australian man in the first ODI.

Bartlett missed the second match due to his ongoing management from a back stress injury that caused him to miss the first half of the domestic summer for Queensland.

"Lance and Xavier the way they bowled in the first game, (they're both) very different roles," Abbott said after the second match on Sunday.

"We've seen four debutants already who have gone about it in different ways, but they've jumped on the front foot early and … I think there are some long-term options there that we've seen already."

Today will be Australia's last men's one-day international until Ireland in August as they switch their focus to the shortest format with six T20 matches before the T20 World Cup in June beginning in Hobart on Friday with the first of three games against the West Indies.

Earlier today selectors announced a full-strength squad that will then travel to New Zealand for another three T20 matches in Wellington and Auckland.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: Australia won by 83 runs

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas