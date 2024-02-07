Chaudhary signs on with Hobart Hurricanes to BBL|16

Hobart Hurricanes have locked in hard-hitting allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary for the next three Big Bash seasons

Hobart Hurricanes batting allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary has signed on with the Tasmanian club until 2027.

The 27-year-old was one of the club's emerging talents from the last KFC BBL season, producing a breakout campaign where he scored 40 runs off 31 balls on debut against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

He then exceeded his debut score with a 55 against the Brisbane Heat for his best knock of the season where he also launched two big sixes.

Chaudhary made his best figures of 2-26 bowling leg spin against the Sydney Thunder where his iconic celebration was featured.

The Hurricane proved to be a vital member of the squad and provided some late-order power hitting, including crucial overs with the ball.

Born in Punjab, Chaudhary moved from India to Australia in 2020, where he was coached by Hobart Hurricanes Assistant Coach, James Hopes, in the KFC Queensland T20 Max Competition.

Hopes informed the Hurricanes coaching staff of Chaudhary’s talent which resulted in him being signed by the Hurricanes as a domestic player.

Hurricanes Head Coach, Jeff Vaughan was impressed with Chaudhary’s skillset and loved his mentality when playing the game.

"Nikhil was one of our stronger performers during BBL|13, to watch his growth as a cricketer and take his opportunity when it was given to him - was fantastic for our team and supporters," Vaughan said.

"Re-signing 'Nikky' for another 3 years gives us a talented leg-spinning allrounder, but also someone who can help continue to build our culture and brand of Hurricanes cricket."

02:42 Play video 'Tall Paul' takes on Chaudhary in thrilling final-over finish

After averaging 25.67 with the bat at 142.59 strike rate, paired with 5 wickets, Chaudhary will be looking to help the Hurricanes win their first KFC BBL title next summer.

"I am super excited to be re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes," Chaudhary said.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity to get back to Blundstone Arena and enjoy playing with you guys, being able to do my celebration and hitting more sixes."

Chaudhary joins Tim David, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, and Matthew Wade as Hobart Hurricanes who are under contract ahead of next season's BBL|14.