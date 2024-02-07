NZ thrash weakened Proteas to go top of WTC

New Zealand have crushed visitors South Africa by 281 runs in the first Test at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval after setting the Proteas 529 for victory

New Zealand have eased to an emphatic 281-run victory over an inexperienced South Africa side late on the fourth day of the first Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Black Caps declared their second innings on 4-179 just before the start of play at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval to set the Proteas an imposing 529 victory target.

The home seamers removed openers Neil Brand and Edward Moore cheaply inside the first 20 minutes but progress was stalled when Zubayr Hamza (36) and Raynard van Tonder (31) put together a stand of 63 for the third wicket.

But Kyle Jamieson (4-58) came out firing after lunch to remove both in quick time before David Bedingham proved to be a more serious roadblock.

The 29-year-old right hander, playing in his third Test, finally reproduced his prolific first-class form at the elite level with a superbly aggressive knock of 87 to take his team to tea at 4-173.

Jamieson got his man shortly after the break when Bedingham threw away his chance of a maiden hundred by attacking a short ball and holing out at deep midwicket.

Keegan Petersen was the next batsman to fall for 16 when he too took on a short Jamieson delivery but only succeeded in pulling the ball to Rachin Ravindra at long leg.

Specialist spinner Mitch Santner was having little luck and part-timer Glenn Phillips made the next breakthrough when Clyde Fortuin (11) hit a shot that came off the close fielder's knee and flew into the air for an easy catch.

South Africa got over the 200 mark but Santner (3-59) finally got into the act to remove Duanne Olivier (1), Tshepo Moreki (6) and Dane Paterson (15) to dismiss the tourists for 247.

"I think it was pretty good on a good (pitch) for the batters to set it up and the bowlers to take 20 wickets," NZ skipper Tim Southee said.

"We knew the South Africa side would be a strong one. You look at them in all sports, they compete, they're a very proud nation so we knew they were going to come out and fight."

The second and final Test takes place in Hamilton from February 13, when New Zealand will be targeting a first series victory over South Africa in nearly a century of trying.

"We were completely outplayed by a very good New Zealand team," Proteas opening bat Brand said.

"I think our patience was tested on this wicket. Guys got in then got themselves out. Back to the drawing board and I hope we can compete more in the second Test."

New Zealand have gone to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following this victory, leapfrogging Australia.