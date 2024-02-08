Aussies clinch thrilling semi-final win over Pakistan

Tom Straker's six and Raf MacMillian's nerveless batting sets up an U19 World Cup final against India

Australia has booked a spot in the U19 World Cup final in the most dramatic fashion, pipping Pakistan by just one wicket after a nerve-shredding semi-final in Benoni.

It sets up a final against India in South Africa on Sunday.

In an intense encounter, Australia's one-wicket win was spearheaded by record-breaking pace gun Tom Straker's 6-24 before the cool head of Raf MacMillian guided them home in the final over.

MacMillan hit the winning boundary off the first ball of the last over from Mohammad Zeeshan in a topsy-turvy affair, a fortuitous inside edge that just missed his leg stump and flew away to the boundary.

"Never in doubt!" laughed Australia captain Hugh Weibgen, who was barely able to watch the nail-biting drama unfolding from the pavilion balcony at Willowmoore Park.

"We had full faith in Vids (No.11 batter Callum Vidler) and Raf to get the job done. There was quite a bit of emotion in the dressing room. I was quite tense and excited too. I still don't know what really happened, but it was awesome!"

Pakistan were left to rue falling behind the over rate when they were forced to bring an extra fielder inside the circle for the last over, with three runs still needed.

It was to prove crucial as the fielder brought up from the fine leg boundary was beaten by MacMillan's inside-edge for the winning runs.

It set up a final at the same venue on Sunday for the young Aussies against an Indian side who, like them, have gone unbeaten so far in the South African tournament.

It sets up an U19 version of the 2023 men's ODI World Cup final in India, won by Pat Cummins' Australians – and Weibgen's side will be looking to become the first teenage Aussie outfit to lift the trophy since 2010.

"India are a class team, they'll come out and compete really hard – we'll love that challenge, we'll love that fight – we're really looking forward to it," said Weibgen, recognising how his side showed their character against Pakistan.

In that victorious team 14 years ago were Josh Hazlewood, who took four wickets, and captain Mitch Marsh.

This time, it was Straker, in the Hazlewood mould, who was Australia's matchwinner, taking 6-24 and helping skittle Pakistan for 179 after Weibgen had opted to field.

They were the best figures in an under-19 semi-final or final, beating Kagiso Rabada's 6-25 for South Africa against Australia in 2014.

Australia's chase proved complicated amid blistering pace bowling from Pakistan's 15-year-old sensation Ali Raza (4-34).

"Every time we thought we were on top, we lost a wicket, but we just kept fighting," said Weibgen.

Left-handed opener Harry Dixon (50), with his third half-century of the tournament, and 17-year-old replacement player Ollie Peake (49), proved the mainstays.

But when Raza got rid of Peake and Straker in the 46th over, it looked like the Australians were doomed at nine down with 16 still needed.

Step forward, MacMillan, who guided Australia to the final on 9-181 with an unbeaten 19 off 29 balls, helped by a dogged and invaluable couple of runs off nine balls from their last man, star quick Callum Vidler.

Australia's Under 19 World Cup 2024 fixtures

Jan 22: Australia beat Namibia by four wickets

Jan 25: Australia beat Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Jan 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Jan 31: Australia beat England by 110 runs (DLS)

Feb 2: No result v West Indies

Feb 8: Second semi-final, Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket

Feb 11: Final, India v Australia, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Full tournament fixtures can be found here

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen