Healy warns against sloppiness as Proteas look to square series

Aussie skipper urges more adaptability among her players as South Africa hunt a multi-format series-levelling win in the third ODI

Alyssa Healy says Australia’s humbling ODI defeat to South Africa was a reminder they cannot afford to let sloppiness creep into their game, as they look to bounce back in Saturday’s series decider.

Australia suffered their first ever one-day defeat to the Proteas at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday, putting down five chances as South Africa scored 6-229 from a reduced 45 overs.

The hosts were then reduced to 8-71 and while Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth put on a fighting 77-run ninth-wicket stand, Australia were eventually bowled out for 149.

It was a dramatic turnaround from the first one-dayer at Adelaide Oval, where Australia romped to an eight-wicket win after bowling the Proteas out for 105.

With Australia’s lead in the overall multi-format series reduced to two points, the hosts are eager to ensure South Africa do not draw level going into next week’s one-off Test at the WACA Ground.

"I think it's just plain and simple that you can't afford to be as sloppy and (we did) not adapt as quickly as what we needed to," Healy told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"You can't afford to do that in international cricket and we've proven that over the summer that when we've let ourselves down just even a little bit in all three facets, we're getting punished.

"So tomorrow is a great opportunity to come out here and be really clinical and perform the way that we know we can.

"We're still a really good cricket side, we showed it in Adelaide just how good we can be.

"We've just got to turn up tomorrow and do the same thing and do it repeatedly for long periods of time to be as successful as what we have been."

The loss at North Sydney Oval was only Australia’s fourth in the 50-over format since the start of 2018 – although it was their third in seven months, after back-to-back defeats during the Ashes.

But Healy could see a silver lining in the rare result.

"You tend to learn a lot more about yourself individually, but also as a team, when you lose and lose well, like we did," she said.

"Even today, the conversations that have been had about what's going to take place tomorrow is already a step in the right direction."

Finding a way to stop the in-form Marizanne Kapp will be critical to Australia’s chances of sealing a one-day series win on Saturday night.

The allrounder has struck three consecutive half-centuries, while she also found form with the ball under lights on Wednesday, dismissed Australia’s top three batters and finishing with figures of 3-12 from her five overs.

"She's been a little bit of a pain, if I can say that, but she's made some crucial runs and taken some crucial wickets as well which enabled them in particular the other night to get on a real roll," Healy said.

"We know exactly what she can do with the ball in these conditions.

"But with the bat, we'll just have to make sure we keep nailing our plans.

"It's about being really patient and seeing what everybody else in the line-up can do as well."

The Australian squad including Gardner had a hit out at North Sydney Oval on Friday, but a call on the star allrounder’s availability will not be made until Saturday morning.

Tightness in Gardner’s right hamstring forced her from the field on Wednesday night, but she later returned to bat.

Healy said the allrounder had been cleared of any significant damage, although Australia are unlikely to take any unnecessary risks ahead of next week's Test match.

Ellyse Perry has also recovered from the upset stomach that saw her pushed down the order before she was dismissed for two on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Proteas have their eyes set on a history-making one-day series win.

"(The job) is definitely not done," fast bowler Eliz-Mari Marx said.

"There's one game to play and I think there's all to play for."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am