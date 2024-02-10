Healy wins another coin toss as Brown returns for Aussies

Australia are looking to avoid rare back-to-back defeats as the ODI leg of the multi-format series continues in North Sydney

Australia are batting first in the third and final ODI against South Africa at North Sydney Oval, as they look to bounce back from Wednesday’s upset defeat and seal a series win.

Megan Schutt will miss the one-day decider after flying home to Adelaide for family reasons, with Darcie Brown taking her place in the Australia XI.

Brown’s return is the only change to the Australian side, while the Proteas have named the same team that romped to an 84-run victory three days ago.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Eliz-Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi

Laura Wolvaardt’s remarkably unlucky run at the coin toss continued, as she lost her six in as many games in this multi-format series.

South Africa are seeking an historic first ODI series win over Australia, and have a chance to level the multi-format series at six points apiece heading into next week’s one-off Test at the WACA Ground.

After bowling first on Wednesday, Healy this time elected to bat first.

On Friday, the Australia captain called for more adaptability from her group.

"I think it's just plain and simple that you can't afford to be as sloppy and (we did) not adapt as quickly as what we needed to," Healy said.

"You can't afford to do that in international cricket and we've proven that over the summer that when we've let ourselves down just even a little bit in all three facets, we're getting punished.

"So tomorrow is a great opportunity to come out here and be really clinical and perform the way that we know we can.

"We're still a really good cricket side, we showed it in Adelaide just how good we can be.

"We've just got to turn up tomorrow and do the same thing and do it repeatedly for long periods of time to be as successful as what we have been."

Meanwhile the Proteas have their eyes set on a history-making one-day series win.

"(The job) is definitely not done," fast bowler Eliz-Mari Marx said.

"There's one game to play and I think there's all to play for."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am