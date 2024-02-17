Wilson’s day out fires NSW to season-ending win over SA

NSW wicketkeeper scores century before taking six dismissals in a brilliant performance at Cricket Central

10:00 Play video NSW v South Australia | WNCL

Tahlia Wilson has enjoyed a day to remember with the bat and the gloves, helping New South Wales end their Women’s National Cricket League season with an emphatic 70-run win over South Australia.

Wilson struck a superb 100 from 116 opening the batting for the Breakers at Cricket Central, laying the foundation for their total of 9-265.

02:44 Play video Wilson ends season on a high with hundred

The 24-year-old then had a hand in six dismissals – five catches and a stumping – as the Scorpions were bowled out for 195 in 47.1 overs.

NSW ended the season with back-to-back wins over South Australia, to finish fifth on the table, six points ahead of the Scorpions, who won just four of 12 matches after finishing runners-up in each of the previous two summers.

01:18 Play video Wilson backs up century with SIX dismissals

Wilson shared a 118-run opening stand with Claire Moore (48) and a 69-run partnership with Georgia Adams (42).

Both Moore and Adams were dismissed by Scorpions captain Jemma Barsby, who made the most of her ambidextrous abilities when she had Moore brilliantly caught by a leaping Maddie Penna in the deep off her left-arm spin, then got Adams stumped bowling with her right.

Wilson was dismissed shortly after reaching triple figures, and leg-spinner Anesu Mushangwe (3-37) ran through the middle-order, before a rearguard effort from Hannah Darlington (25) helped the Breakers to a decent total.

00:33 Play video Penna's flying screamer a contender for catch of the season

Darlington (3-30) then removed both SA openers to leave the visitors on the back foot and the wickets continued to tumble.

But in positive signs for the future, 18-year-old Eleanor Larosa (55) – who was last week named in Australia’s Under-19 side – provided the resistance for SA, scoring her first WNCL half-century from No.8 and sharing in a 58-run final-wicket stand with Kate Peterson.

WNCL 2023-24 standings