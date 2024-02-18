Bulls seal much-needed Shield win with steady chase

Queensland defied two days of bowler-dominated cricket to ease to a seven-wicket win

Queensland's batters found some welcome assuredness in a seven-wicket defeat of South Australia that keeps alive faint hopes of a berth in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final.

The Bulls defied two days of play dominated by the ball - and some batting struggles of their own in recent matches - to ease to 3-206 at the Adelaide Oval.

Marnus Labuschagne (45), Jack Clayton (54 not out) and Ben McDermott (46 not out) played contrasting innings, McDermott's a breezy cameo to see the visitors home after Labuschagne batted with supreme patience earlier in the day.

It was only the second win from eight Shield matches for Queensland this season, but it was enough to mathematically keep them in the hunt for a top-two finish with two games still to play.

The Redbacks had lost 5-18 on Saturday after putting themselves in a dominant position following paltry first-innings totals from both teams.

Alex Carey's 90 at least gave them 205 to defend, and when Matthew Renshaw (14) popped his pull shot straight into the air early on day three the hosts were right in the mix.

But second-gamer Angus Lovell (35) and Labuschagne steadied before the Test No.3 broke the shackles with three boundaries and a six over mid-off inside two overs.

He, like Lovell, fell attempting a pull shot, but the Bulls still cruised to victory a dozen overs after the tea break.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings