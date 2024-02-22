Haynes, Copeland named GMs of Sixers and Thunder

Reshaped club structures see the former internationals take on significant responsibilities at Sydney’s two Big Bash outfits

Rachael Haynes and Trent Copeland have been appointed general managers of BBL sides Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder respectively.

Haynes, a long-term vice-captain of the national team in her playing days, has been promoted from the now defunct position of head of club at the Sixers.

Fast bowler Copeland, who retired from playing last year, had previously served as Cricket NSW's strategy and growth manager.

Both have already commenced their new roles as the Sixers and Thunder review the recent Weber WBBL and KFC BBL seasons, and both are expected to continue their roles as media pundits.

“These changes have been made as we strive to achieve our ambitious goals and operate as effectively and efficiently as possible,” Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said.

"Both Rachael and Trent have impressed greatly in their most recent roles at Cricket NSW, showing the leadership and strategic thinking that will help us deliver on our lofty goals."

Then Head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes​ being interviewed at the 2023-24 BBL and WBBL Draft // Getty

Chris Botherway and Andrew Gilchrist, previously in charge of Cricket NSW's two BBL teams, have left the organisation.

The appointments come as Cricket NSW considers whether to re-sign off-contract coach Trevor Bayliss after the Thunder men's team finished last this summer.

Cross-town rivals the Sixers reached the final of the BBL but lost to Brisbane Heat, while Cricket NSW's WBBL sides enjoyed modest success in their own tournament.

Thunder import Chamari Athapaththu picked up player of the tournament but her side were knocked out in the first finals match and the fifth-placed Sixers missed the post-season.