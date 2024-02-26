Explained: Obstructing the field law

One of the rarer modes of dismissal, 'obstructing the field' comes in many forms

Cricket can be a complicated sport at times, even for those well-versed in the game, and especially so, given the Laws and Playing Conditions are regularly updated.

One law that often stirs up discussion is 'obstructing the field'.

Certainly, one of the rarer modes of dismissal, obstructing the field is a broad term that covers several aspects of the batter involving themselves in the playing of the ball after the action resulting from the delivery is complete.

Below are a few of the aspects of the Obstructing the Field Law and how they come into play.

Handling the ball

The 2024 U19 Men's World Cup erupted in controversy after England batter Hamza Shaikh was given out obstructing the field after picking up the ball that had come to rest at his feet.

The Zimbabwe team appealed and the umpires upheld the appeal, sending Shaikh on his way.

The law reads:

37.4 Returning the ball to a fielder: Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder.

It is not uncommon to see batters pick up the ball and toss it back to the fielding team.

But on this occasion, even though the ball had stopped, it was deemed that Zimbabwe had not given Shaikh their consent to field the ball and return it to them. For permission to be sought, the ball should be considered “dead” by all participants.

Previously such a dismissal would have been classified as 'handled the ball', but in 2017 the Laws were amended to bring 'handled the ball' under the broader 'obstructing the field' category.

Attempted run out – batter outside of the crease

Batters also need to be extremely wary at any time they are outside of their crease.

This was brought into focus during a 2015 ODI between England and Australia when Ben Stokes and Mitch Starc found themselves at the centre of an obstruction controversy.

Stokes moved down the wicket after he defended a delivery from Starc, prompting the fast bowler to throw the ball in the direction of the stumps. Stokes parried the ball away with an outstretched hand while he was outside his crease.

The law reads:

Law 37.1.1: Either batter is out Obstructing the field if while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.

Stokes was given out because his intervention was wilful and this could have stopped the ball hitting the stumps and running him out. In this case, the third umpire deemed it to be a deliberate act.

If the umpires decided that Stokes had been protecting himself from injury however, he would have been given not out as potential obstructions that are accidental or clearly to avoid injury are considered acceptable.

There was an interesting situation in a recent Sheffield Shield match where NSW's Chris Green defended a ball that was thrown in his direction by WA's Charlie Stobo.

Green, who was comfortably out of his crease, blocked the throw from the bowler in his attempt to throw towards the stumps.

The umpires conferred and decided that the batter was not out, as he was acting in a way to prevent injury.

Attempted run out – batter inside the crease

If a throw comes back in the direction of the batter whilst they are in their crease, they are still liable to be out obstructing the field should they wilfully play the ball.

However, in the below example, Alyssa Healy was actually given four runs (due to overthrows) as she clearly played at the ball for the sole purpose of protecting herself from injury.

Hindering the fielding side whilst running or whilst a catch is attempted

It's not always contact with the ball by the batter that is the contentious point of this law.

Batters sometimes intentionally inhibit the fielding side from catching the ball or affecting a run out, and this also falls under the broad umbrella of obstructing the field.

The law reads:

37.3.1: The striker is out Obstructing the field if wilful obstruction or distraction by either batter prevents the striker being out Caught.

A prime example of this occurred during a T20 international between Australia and England in 2022.

The ball ballooned up off Matthew Wade's bat and the bowler Mark Wood looked in a position to take the catch.

Wade, who appeared to be unaware of where the ball had gone, then impeded Wood's run towards the ball in his attempt to take a catch.

England captain Jos Buttler chose not to appeal, but it was entirely possible that Wade could have been given out if the English team had followed through with an appeal.

The replay appears to show Wade "wilfully attempting to obstruct the bowler", even though Wade could argue that he was unaware of the location of the ball.

Second hit

In a strange quirk, batters are allowed to hit the ball for a second time in order to guard their own wicket, like Daniel Hughes’ example below.

This action has to involve using their bat or foot but not the hand or glove (not holding the bat). They will not score runs from the second hit, and the umpire will call and signal 'Dead Ball' if the ball reaches the boundary.

The law reads:

Law 34.3: The striker may, solely in order to guard his/her wicket and before the ball has been touched by a fielder, lawfully strike the ball a second or subsequent time with the bat, or with any part of his/her person other than a hand not holding the bat.

However, if the batter is not guarding their wicket and hits the ball twice, before it has been touched by a fielder, they will be given out obstructing the field.