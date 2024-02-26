India survive scare to seal series win over England

An unbeaten 72-run second-innings stand between Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel has helped India win the fourth Test against England, and seal a 3-1 series win

India have accomplished a nervy run-chase to secure a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth cricket Test in Ranchi.

Chasing a modest 192 for victory on Monday, India cruised to 0-84 before the English spinners engineered a collapse that left the hosts reeling at 5-120.

Shubman Gill (52 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (39no) combined in an unbroken stand of 72 for the sixth wicket to clinch India's victory on the penultimate day of the contest and seal an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

They had to recover from a position where England had moved into favouritism for the match after offspinner Shoaib Bashir took the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (four) and Sarafarz Khan (none) in consecutive balls shortly after the lunch break.

With 72 runs still to get on a dicy pitch, the match was there for the taking.

The impressive wicketkeeper Jurel, who was named player of the match for his first-innings 90, stood up in partnership with Gill to guide India over the line.

The 20-year-old Basheer claimed 3-79, to go with his five first-innings wickets, but could not keep England alive in the series.

The fifth and final Test is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.