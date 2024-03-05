Warner, Lanning among 120 Aussies in The Hundred draft

A host of big names put their name forward to join the likes of Ellyse Perry, Adam Zampa and Phoebe Litchfield who have already been retained

David Warner and Meg Lanning top a list of 120 Australians who will feature in the draft for the 2024 edition of the UK Hundred competition.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is the one Aussie to be included in the biggest money bracket of £125,000 ($A244,000) for the men's event, while Warner is in the next highest band with a £100,000 ($A195,000) reserve.

Ashleigh Gardner could be among the big earners in the women's tournament with the biggest reserve price of £50,000 ($97,500) while Lanning, now in her post-international career, is priced at £40,000 ($A58,500) along with Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland.

Josh Inglis, here playing for London Spirit in 2021, is among just six players in the top reserve price band // Getty

Warner, who retired from Test and ODI cricket in recent months but is set to play this year's T20 World Cup, has twice previously registered for English cricket's 100-ball-a-side event, but pulled out in 2021 and was overlooked for the second edition.

Lanning, who played for Trent Rockets in 2022, will be among a host of Australian stars out to grab one of the remaining 75 places available in the draft which will take place on March 20 in London.

They'll hope to join Australian stars who have already been retained by their teams, including Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield.

Alongside Inglis in the highest price bracket are six more top overseas players –Angelo Matthews (Sri Lanka), Angus McKenzie, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Santner (New Zealand), Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran (West Indies).

Also in the women's top price band besides Gardner are the star Indian trio of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

List of Australian players in The Hundred draft

Men

Reserve Price: £125,000 ($A244,000): Josh Inglis

£100,000 ($A195,000): David Warner

£75,000 ($A147,000): Matthew Wade

£60,000 ($A117,000): Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser

£50,000 ($A98,000): Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Daniel Sams

£40,000 ($A78,000): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

No Reserve Price: 63 players including Tim David, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft

Women

Reserve Price £50,000 ($A97,500): Ashleigh Gardner

£40,000 ($A78,009): Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland

£30,000 ($A58,500): Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington

£17,500 ($A34,000): Erin Burns

No Reserve Price: 29 players, including Laura Harris and Heather Graham.