Sutcliffe keeps Green v Gold match alive after runs flow

The day began with centuries to Emma de Broughe and Nicole Faltum but ended with a trio of wickets to Gabrielle Sutcliffe

A three-wicket spell from Gabrielle Sutcliffe has breathed life in the batter-dominated Green v Gold match at Karen Rolton Oval.

With only seven wickets falling in the first 169 overs of the match, Gold's Sutcliffe struck three times in her five-over spell to see Green fall into a spot of bother for the first time in the game.

Earlier on day two Gold had declared for 4-350, five runs shy of Green's first-innings score of 3d-355, following centuries to openers Nicole Faltum and Emma de Broughe.

Faltum finished with 112 off 229 deliveries while de Broughe, recently named the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year, was more expansive in her 115 off 178 balls.

The super-consistent Katie Mack also chimed in with a half-century and Gold captain Charli Knott decided to pull the pin on the innings when she was bowled by opposing skipper Heather Graham for nine.

What followed was a burst of wickets the match, from a competitive point of view, had been crying out for.

Sharing the new ball with Darcie Brown, Sutcliffe out-shone her Australian-capped teammate as she recorded figures of 3-22.

Sutcliffe unleashes during her spell late on day two // Getty

With Green targeting quick runs with the hopes of setting a target on day three, Sutcliffe ensured they finished day two much more conservatively than the way they'd started.

She removed Tahlia Wilson (8) who was caught at second slip, and a few overs later had Graham (10) and Amy Edgar (0) caught in consecutive deliveries.

Sutcliffe, who was only added to the match after a hip injury to Milly Illingworth, missed the hat-trick as Chloe Piparo left a ball which was wide of off stump.

First-innings double centurion Georgia Voll (49no) and Piparo (23no) got Green through to stumps on 3-91, a lead of 96 runs.

Speaking after play, de Broughe reflected on her 232-run partnership with Faltum and the challenge of fielding at short leg, where she spent a good portion of day one.

de Broughe pulls one away to the boundary during her century // Michael Errey-Getty

"I've really loved being out there for a lot of the game," de Broughe said.

"I've been in short leg a bit as well, so my hips were a bit sore at times.

"But I felt really good. The pitch is nice to bat on and it was a nice day batting with 'Falts'."

The full day two match replay can be viewed here, while day three can be streamed here on March 7.