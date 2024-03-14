Vidler’s five-wicket debut caps stellar season

Despite not finishing the season with the win he would have liked, it was all smiles for Queensland youngster Callum Vidler after shining on his Sheffield Shield debut with five wickets.

Vidler took 2-50 and 3-38 at Allan Border Field to cap off a brilliant season, during which the 18-year-old was part of Australia's U19 World Cup winning campaign in South Africa in February.

The right-arm quick's maiden first-class wicket came in his first over against NSW and was the impressive scalp of No.3 Daniel Hughes, who edged a wider delivery to send Vidler and his teammates into jubilant celebrations.

"It wasn't the ball I was hoping to get one with but very happy to get someone like Hughes who is obviously an extremely talented first-class cricketer," Vidler said. "It was quite awesome."

His success against left-handed batters continued when he dismissed Blues No.4 Matthew Gilkes in his seventh over thanks to another catch in the slips from fellow quick Xavier Bartlett.

Vidler said having the support of his Valley District club teammates Jack Wildermuth and Mark Steketee helped calm him on the bigger stage.

"Obviously not the result we wanted from the game, but it was cool to be out there on debut, and NSW were very decent to me," he added. "It was good fun; the most fun I have had.

"Being around players like 'Muff' (Wildermuth) and 'Stek' (Steketee) who I have been able to play alongside with at Valley, and now for Queensland, is very special.

"And Xavier Bartlett was great to be around out there when I was batting as well as when I bowled."

The emerging quick was also congratulated by NSW fast bowler Chris Tremain post-match, who handed him a stump to souvenir from the game, while he also had a collection of friends on hand to mark the occasion.

"A few of them (school friends) came down," he said. "We've all just started uni ... they're all pretty happy for me which is really nice. Nice to have some support. It's pretty cool how my journey has gone so far this year."

The University of Queensland finance and economics student says his off-season will be about getting bigger physically, and hitting the books.

"Hopefully put on some size to be honest, I might have an off-season where I hit the weights and try and eat more, and I guess take a bit of a break side as a young fast bowler, I don't want to hurt myself," he said.

"Then have a good pre-season, hopefully be around the Queensland squad, and from there T20 Max and all that, I'm pretty keen to just play some more cricket."