WATCH: Aussies bowling first in second Bangladesh ODI

Australia are out to claim a series win and another two ICC Women's Championship points in the second one-dayer in Dhaka

Sophie Molineux will play her first one-day international since October 2021 after being recalled to Australia's XI for the second ODI in Dhaka.

Bangladesh will bat first in Sunday's game after skipper Nigar Sultana Joty won a second consecutive toss.

Australia have made one change to the side that cruised to a 118-run victory in Thursday's series opener, with left-arm spinner Molineux replacing pace bowler Kim Garth in the XI, while the hosts remain unchanged.

Molineux's last ODI appearance was against India in 2021, before serious foot and knee injuries kept her out of the game for an extended period.

In a demonstration of Australia's batting depth, Molineux - who opens the batting for Victoria in one-day cricket - has been listed at No.9, while Alana King, who hit an unbeaten 46 in the first ODI, has been pushed down a spot to No.10.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (c/wk), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan