Vlaeminck returns as Australia bowl first in opening T20I

Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux will make long-awaited returns to Australia's T20I XI as the hosts bat first in Dhaka

Tayla Vlaeminck will play her first international game in more than two years after the express quick was named in Australia's XI for the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Vlaeminck did not get a run in any of the three ODIs but comes into the side for the first of three T20Is, with Australia bowling first after the hosts won the toss.

Australia have again gone with a spin-heavy attack and Sophie Molineux will feature in a T20I XI for the first time since October 2021, as she joins fellow spinners Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham and Grace Harris.

Meanwhile Australia have left out quicks Megan Schutt and Kim Garth alongside leg-spinner Alana King.

The T20I series is a valuable chance for Australia to work on their plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh in September and October.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan