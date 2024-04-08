KKR fall to first loss, CSK's guns step up

KKR fell to their first loss of the IPL season as Mitch Starc went wicketless again

India superstar Ravindra Jadeja has inspired Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders as the crafty left-arm spinner ensured it wouldn't be another batter-dominated contest.

In an Indian Premier League season where 200+ scores have been the norm so far, CSK returned to their MA Chidambaram Stadium fortress and grabbed a seven-wicket win with more than two overs to spare.

Meanwhile Mitchell Starc's difficult return to the IPL has continued with his third wicketless outing in four matches - as his KKR lost for the first time in 2024.

After choosing to bowl first, CSK squeezed KKR's batting line-up and restricted them to 9-137, with Jadeja (3-18 from four), Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (2-22 from four) and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (1-28 form four) all giving little away.

While Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 34 for the visitors, the in-from Sunil Narine (27) and Andre Russell (10) failed to go large - and Kolkata needed their $4.43m star recruit Starc to bowl them back into the game.

Starc is yet to find his best form for new side KKR // Getty

Starc began well enough, conceding four runs as he opened the bowling, but his second over went for 15 with Rachin Ravindra (15 off eight) cracking three fours.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (67 not out off 58 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (25 off 19) then took the home side to 1-97 before Sunil Narine made the breakthrough bowling the New Zealander with a well-disguised off-break.

With the door ajar captain Iyer brought back Starc hoping the left-armer would blast his way through and conjure up a comeback victory.

However, both Gaekwad and impact substitute Shivam Dube (28 off 18) hit fours as Starc went for ten. That left 29 needed from 36 balls and the match as good as done.

The win lifts CSK to fourth on the standings with Rajasthan Royals (4-0) now the only undefeated team remaining.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 4 4 0 0 0 1.12 0 8 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 4 3 1 0 0 1.528 0 6 3 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 4 3 1 0 0 0.775 0 6 4 Chennai Super Kings CSK 5 3 2 0 0 0.666 0 6 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 4 2 2 0 0 0.409 0 4 6 Punjab Kings KXI 4 2 2 0 0 -0.22 0 4 7 Gujarat Titans GUT 5 2 3 0 0 -0.797 0 4 8 Mumbai Indians MI 4 1 3 0 0 -0.704 0 2 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 5 1 4 0 0 -0.843 0 2 10 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 5 1 4 0 0 -1.37 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction