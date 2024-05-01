Australia's 15-player squad includes a few eyebrow-raising omissions
Unplayable Podcast: No room for red-hot JFM; Agar, Green return
One month until the T20 World Cup! And Australia have dropped a very interesting squad of 15...
The red-hot Jake Fraser-McGurk misses out, as does veteran Steve Smith, plus no room for the likes of Matt Short, Spencer Johnson or Sean Abbott.
Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron break down the squad and analyse the picks from George Bailey and the selection crew.
See the full details on Australia's squad here.