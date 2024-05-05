Australia's opponents confirmed for 2024 T20 World Cup

Alyssa Healy's side to face India, New Zealand, Pakistan and a qualifier in Group A in Bangladesh in October

Australia will begin their quest for an unprecedented women's T20 World Cup four-peat against either Scotland or Sri Lanka with the ICC releasing the schedule for the 2024 event overnight.

Bangladesh are hosting the tournament for the second time from October 3-20 after previously staging the 2014 edition, which Australia won to claim the T20 World Cup's first ever three-peat.

After winning the 2018 tournament in the West Indies, the 2020 edition in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG, and last year's event in South Africa, Australia have again lifted the trophy on three consecutive occasions and will be searching for a fourth straight title later this year.

Australia celebrate after beating hosts South Africa in the 2023 T20 World Cup final // Getty

But they enter the 2024 tournament with a new captain following Meg Lanning's international retirement with Alyssa Healy to lead the country for the first time in a World Cup.

The six-time champions will face India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 (either Scotland or Sri Lanka) in Group A, with the final spot in the pool to be determined on Tuesday with the final of the ongoing qualifying event in the UAE.

Scotland secured passage into their first-ever women's T20 World Cup on Sunday after knocking out favourites Ireland by eight wickets in the first semi-final on the back of an outstanding 4-8 from skipper Kathryn Bryce.

They'll face Sri Lanka in the final of the qualifying tournament after Chamari Athapaththu's side beat hosts UAE by 15 runs in the second semi-final.

The ICC hasn't specified if the winner will go into Group A as Qualifier 1 and therefore face Australia in their tournament opener on October 4, or join Group B as Qualifier 2 alongside Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies.

Australia then face Pakistan (October 8) and New Zealand (October 11) before rounding out the group stage with a mouthwatering match-up against India on October 13, with all Group A matches to be played in Sylhet.

Group B matches will all be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka where Australia had their first experience of the conditions they'll face in Bangladesh during this year's World Cup when they swept the hosts in three ODIs and three T20Is last month.

"Everyone in the squad is taking something home that they can work on for when we come back here in September, so it's been hugely worthwhile for us," Healy said following the series.

"The results went our way but from a big picture perspective, and what we're building towards in September, October, I think we got everything we possibly could out of this series."

The 10 teams will play 23 matches across 18 days culminating in the final in Dhaka on October 20.

Last year's runners-up South Africa will launch the tournament against England on October 3 before hosts Bangladesh face Qualifier 2 in the evening match in Dhaka.

Pakistan will battle fierce rivals India in their first match of the tournament in Sylhet on October 6, with India having already opened their campaign against New Zealand two days' earlier.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet and October 18 in Dhaka before the champions are crowned at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium two days later.

01:27 Play video 'Unreal, electifying': What's it like playing in front of big crowds

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said this year's event had the "potential to transform women's cricket in Bangladesh".

"We have seen the impact and success of each of the women's World Cups over the last few years, building significant momentum for women's sport," he said.

"As a strategic priority, we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on and off the field in South Asia and across the world."

Each team will play two warm-up matches each from September 27 to October 1 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan cricket grounds in Dhaka to prepare for the tournament with Australia's two opponents Qualifier 2 followed by Ashes rivals England.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-up matches

September 28: v Qualifier 2, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 2pm AEST

September 30: v England, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 2pm AEST

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 4: v Qualifier 1, Sylhet International Stadium, 7pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, Sylhet International Stadium, midnight October 9 AEDT

October 11: v New Zealand, Sylhet International Stadium, 8pm AEDT

October 13: v India, Sylhet International Stadium, midnight October 14 AEDT

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sylhet International Stadium, midnight October 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, midnight October 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, midnight October 21 AEDT