Ponting heaps praise on JFM after fourth IPL fifty

AAP
AAP

Batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk has reminded Aussie selectors what they might be missing at the World Cup with another rapid IPL knock

Jake Fraser-McGurk has quickly put missing Australia's T20 World Cup squad behind him with another rapid half-century to power Delhi Capitals to victory in the Indian Premier League.

The young gun bat will have been pretty pleased at his response to the snub – blasting a 19-ball fifty in his first match after the selection was revealed to underline what Australia may miss when they head to the T20 World Cup without him.

Fraser-McGurk takes World Cup snub in stride

Fraser-McGurk got to the landmark by smashing 4-4-4-6-4-6 in one over from Avesh Khan.

He was out next ball, mishitting a full toss from Ravichandran Ashwin (3-24) to cover, but he had made his point.

The 22-year-old 's fourth half-century in seven IPL innings had also set Ricky Ponting's Capitals on the way to a 20-run win against Rajasthan Royals.

With fellow opener Abishek Porel making 65 off 36 balls Capitals made 8-221 from their 20 overs.

That looked as if it would be comfortably enough when Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were out in the Powerplay, but visiting skipper Sanju Samsom had other ideas. 

He was on 86 off 44 balls, keeping Royals very much in contention, when he was brilliantly – and controversially – caught by Shai Hope on the boundary.

The West Indian showed nimble footwork as he skirted the boundary cushion – though not nimble enough in Samsom's view.

The third umpire disagreed and after Samsom left the Royals gradually faded away, closing on 8-201.

Fraser-McGurk made his runs despite taking a debilitating blow to a vulnerable part of his anatomy, and Ponting said of him: "He's hardly put a foot wrong since he's been here.

"He hasn't surprised me with what he's done. I had a good look at him in the BBL and knew what he was capable of."

IPL 2024 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 11 8 3 0 0 1.453 0 16
2 Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals RAJ 11 8 3 0 0 0.476 0 16
3 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK 11 6 5 0 0 0.7 0 12
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 11 6 5 0 0 -0.065 0 12
5 Delhi Capitals Men Delhi Capitals Men DEL 12 6 6 0 0 -0.316 0 12
6 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants LSG 11 6 5 0 0 -0.371 0 12
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 11 4 7 0 0 -0.049 0 8
8 Punjab Kings Punjab Kings KXI 11 4 7 0 0 -0.187 0 8
9 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI 12 4 8 0 0 -0.212 0 8
10 Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans GUT 11 4 7 0 0 -1.32 0 8

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction

