County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the sixth round

Sean Abbott made his county return and Cameron Bancroft went big with the bat

Sean Abbott – Surrey

2-51 & 1-32 50no

It was a happy return to Surrey for Abbott as his side strolled to a nine-wicket win over Warwickshire.

The allrounder, who claimed 37 first-class wickets for the county club last season, struck in both innings but also made a valuable contribution with the bat. His unbeaten 50 at No.10 was part of a 115-run ninth-wicket partnership with centurion Jamie Smith (155) which saw their narrow first-innings lead boosted to a large one.

The NSW quick also pulled off this stunning caught-and-bowled in the second innings, which saw the end of first-innings centurion Ed Barnard.

Cameron Bancroft - Gloucestershire

53 & 130no

WA opener Bancroft played a starring role in Gloucestershire's first win in the County Championship since September 2022, defeating Northamptonshire by 256 runs.

Bancroft, who had been relatively quiet in the past two matches, at least compared to his numbers in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, stayed at the crease for 299 balls in the match. He twice weathered difficult spells of bowling, on the first morning when his skipper Graeme van Buuren said the ball was "nipping around a lot", and on the second evening after Northants had been bowled out.

"He (Bancroft) did it with so much composure, so much skill and calmness. It’s what we’ve been missing over the last couple of years," van Buuren said.

It's Bancroft's first century for Gloucs and 27th first-class century overall. He now has 337 runs at an above just above 48 from his four matches this season.

Wes Agar - Kent

1-88

What started really promisingly for Agar and Kent quickly went downhill as Worcestershire piled on a huge first-innings score at the Spitfire Ground.

The big South Australia quick struck in his opening spell of the match, trapping opener Jake Libby lbw. But from there, it was all Worcestershire, with Gareth Roderick, Jason Holder and Matthew Waite all hitting hundreds as they declared on 7-617. Agar bowled 20 overs of the innings as leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson (44.5 overs) shouldered the bulk of the bowling load.

Kent were made to follow on but held on for a draw. Agar's four matches in Division 1 this season have brought him 12 wickets at an average of 32.50.

Peter Siddle - Durham

3-74

The ageless Siddle made his Durham debut on the weekend after stepping into the spot left vacant by the injured Scott Boland.

With 152 county wickets already under his belt following spells with Somerset, Essex and Lancashire, Siddle was made to work for his wickets on a good batting track in Southampton.

With the first ball of his 13th over, he had centurion Ali Orr caught at cover, and continued toiling for another two lower-order wickets. Captain Scott Borthwick chose not to bowl Siddle in Hampshire's 37-over second innings as the match was headed for a draw.

Siddle (r) rugged up ahead of his first match for Durham // Getty

Did not play

Nathan Lyon (Lancashire) – Test veteran Lyon was rested for Lancashire's clash with Nottinghamshire, with England left-armer Tom Hartley struggling in the No.1 spinner's role. Lyon is expected to return to the XI for Lancs' next match against Durham this weekend.

Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire) – No match for Leicestershire this week – they host Gloucestershire this weekend.

Chris Tremain (Northamptonshire) – The experienced seamer has finished his four-game stint with Northamptonshire with visa restrictions preventing a longer stay.

Matt Renshaw (Somerset) – It was a weekend off for Somerset, but Renshaw's side will face Agar's Kent on the weekend.

2024 Division One County Championship standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Surrey SRY 5 3 0 2 0 0 16 15 95 2 Essex ESS 5 2 1 2 0 0 12 14 74 3 Somerset SOM 5 1 0 4 0 0 11 13 72 4 Nottinghamshire NOT 5 1 1 3 0 0 11 14 65 5 Durham DUR 5 1 0 3 1 0 8 5 61 6 Warwickshire WAR 5 0 1 4 0 0 15 12 59 7 Worcestershire WOR 5 0 1 4 0 0 13 13 58 8 Kent KEN 5 1 1 3 0 0 5 11 56 9 Hampshire HAM 5 0 1 3 1 2 7 7 44 10 Lancashire LAN 5 0 3 2 0 0 5 10 31 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2024 County Championship

Durham: Peter Siddle, Ashton Turner (T20s only)

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster

Hampshire: Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar

Lancashire: Nathan Lyon

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain

Somerset: Matthew Renshaw

Surrey: Sean Abbott

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Hughes