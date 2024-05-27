Heartbreak behind ex-Test batter Burns' Italy switch

Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns reveals the personal tragedy that inspired his decision to honour his heritage and help Italy try and qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup

Former Australia opener Joe Burns has revealed he is continuing to mourn the recent death of his brother as he begins a surprising new chapter in his decorated cricket career.

Burns was not selected for Queensland's round eight Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia in Adelaide in mid-February, while the 34-year-old's misfortune took a tragic turn shortly after with the death of his brother.

In April, Burns was omitted from Queensland's 2024-25 men's contract list, and this morning he took to Instagram to detail his newest cricket adventure – as part of Italy's national squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup qualifying tournament – and said he will be honouring his late brother by wearing the number 85 on his playing shirt.

"This isn't just a number and this isn't just a jersey," Burns wrote. "This is for the people who I know will be looking down proudly from above.

"In February of this year my brother sadly passed away. 85 was his number in the last team he played (and his birth year) for the mighty Northern Federals in sub-districts.

"The days, weeks and months since my brother's death have been the toughest I could ever imagine. I'm not too proud to admit that it's been a daily battle that I often lose.

"While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength.

"It's the hours playing as kids and connection with him that taught me to love this game."

Burns ended the 2023-24 Shield season with the second-highest batting average in the Queensland squad, though ultimately his return of 446 runs at 37.16 from seven matches was deemed insufficient to be retained for another year.

05:58 Play video Full highlights of Burns' majestic 180

And with his three-year deal at Melbourne Stars in the BBL having also expired, it leaves the 29-time Australia rep without a professional contract for the first time since 2010-11, when he made a century for Queensland on his Shield debut.

Enter Italy, with whom Burns has heritage on his mother's side. The unlikely cricketing nation will now benefit from the experience of the top-order bat, who has played more than 300 professional matches across all formats, highlighted by four Test hundreds for Australia.

"I often reflect on the bravery and commitment it must have taken my Grandparents when they left Italy to start a new life in Australia," Burns continued in his post. "They found a way to make it work through adversity and this has always given me solace through life's lessons.

"I'm so proud to represent Italy on our path to the 2026 World Cup. The fields of Rome may be a long way from the Gabba, MCG or our front yard growing up, but I feel like I'm coming home."

The veteran opener, who remains eligible for state, Big Bash and national selection in Australia, is comfortably the highest profile player in the squad though Australian cricket fans might also recognise a couple of surnames, with Harry Manenti (brother of SA player Ben) also named, while Peter Di Venuto (brother of Michael) is on the coaching staff.

Italy, which is hosting the Qualifier A sub-regional tournament with matches to be played across two grounds in Rome between June 9 and 16, is in group A with France, Isle of Man, Luxembourg and Turkey, while group B is made up of Austria, Hungary, Israel, Portugal and Romania. First place in each group will face off with the winner advancing to the regional final where they will face the winners from other sub-regional tournaments. The top two teams from that regional final will progress as the Europe qualifiers to the 20-team 2026 T20 World Cup to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka in November of that year.