World Cup 'X-factor' Starc hints at ODI drop-off

As Australia hope Mitchell Starc can replicate his big-game Indian Premier League heroics at the T20 World Cup, the left-arm spearhead has hinted he may be set to take a step back from international cricket.

Starc was the star of the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL final triumph over Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad with a series of match-defining playoff wickets to justify his record-breaking A$4.43 price tag.

Australia captain Mitch Marsh has labelled him their side's "X-factor" for the forthcoming ICC event in the Caribbean and USA with his ability to take new-ball wickets on even the flattest of surfaces.

It comes as Starc, whose title-winning season with Kolkata marked his first IPL campaign since 2014, cast doubt over whether he will continue playing ODIs.

"The last nine years, I've prioritised Australian cricket," said the fast bowler who was a key player in the Aussies’ 2015 and 2023 men’s 50-over World Cup titles.

"April and May have been our time off and I have given myself a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well.

"That's certainly been where my head's been for the last nine years.

"Moving forward, I am certainly closer to the end of my career than the start. One format may drop off. There is long time before the next one-day World Cup and whether that format continues for me or not – it may open doors for more franchise cricket."

Australia's next major 50-over engagement is next year's Champions Trophy, likely to be held in February-March in Pakistan, with the next ODI World Cup coming in 2027.

Starc sacrificed millions by not playing in the IPL for almost a decade despite being one of T20 cricket's most valuable commodities during that period, but expressed his hope that the Knight Riders would retain him for next year's IPL season.

While his economy rate of 10.61 was one of the highest in the tournament, Starc's ability to clean bowl Sunrisers openers Travis Head (in the qualifier final) and Abishek Sharma (in the decider) underscored exactly why his side persisted with him.

06:20 Play video 'A lot of energy': Marsh hyped for World Cup charge

"He's done that many times throughout his career," Marsh told cricket.com.au in Trinidad, where Australia play two warm-up matches before their World Cup begins in Barbados next week.

"He's a world class bowler, he's so important for the make-up of our team and as a person what he brings – his experience, his love of playing cricket for Australia.

"We've seen so many times over his career in the big moments, big games, he gets crucial wickets.

"I feel lucky (to have him). With our planning, we know Starcy's the X-factor. You see throughout T20 cricket these days, Starcy's the X-factor that can win you games, and win your tournaments. He's a vital player for us."

Starc had been adamant no major changes to his approach were required through the early part of the IPL, in which he took 0-112 from first 10.4 overs before recording his first wicket.

He spoke about bringing his length back following their first playoff win over Hyderabad but said after the final his tweaks were more tactical than technical.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting insisted Starc was on a hiding to nothing at Kolkata's home ground and tipped him to be a major weapon at the World Cup.

"Conditions where Mitch is bowling at Eden Gardens, the ball didn't really swing much there this year, and the ground is like, like it's a small ground and the outfield's like concrete," Ponting told the ICC Review podcast.

"And when you're bowling at Starc's pace, inside edges that just make their way through the field end up going for four.

"It's not the easiest place in the world to bowl fast, but, you know, if we go to the Caribbean where the wind's a little bit slower and the ball's not flying off the bat quite as hard, then Starc will have an impact."

