Full scorecard: Australia thrash Namibia in Cup warm-up

Australia beat Namibia by seven wickets in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match in Port of Spain

Australia v Namibia

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Match 6

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Match squads

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), David Warner, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andre Borovec (sub fielder), George Bailey (sub fielder), Andrew McDonald (sub fielder), Brad Hodge (sub fielder)

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael Van Lingen, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, Tangeni Lungameni

Australia won by seven wickets (with 60 balls remaining)

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eights, finals to follow if Australia qualify

