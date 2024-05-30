Aussies bowl first against Windies in final Cup warm-up

Mitch Marsh elects to field against a match-hardened West Indies in their final hit-out before the tournament proper

Australia are bowling first in their final tune-up before the T20 World Cup gets underway as their once-again undermanned team takes on tournament co-hosts West Indies at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.

Mitch Marsh won the toss on a sultry evening in Port of Spain where overcast skies were clearing after earlier rain on Thursday.

West Indies XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gukadesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. Sub fielders: Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Roston Chase Australia IX: Mitch Marsh (c), David Warner, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Sub fielders: Andre Borovec, George Bailey, Andrew McDonald, Brad Hodge

As they did in their eight-wicket win over Namibia at the same venue on Tuesday, the Aussies will rely on their support staff to make up the numbers in the field with still only nine squad members available to play.

That is certain to put them at a considerable disadvantage to the Windies, who will undoubtedly be sterner foes than Namibia.

The tournament co-hosts are one of the teams to beat and are match-hardened coming fresh off a 3-0 T20I series win over South Africa in Jamaica.

Marcus Stoinis linked up with the Australian team on Wednesday but was unable to play against the Windies after the allrounder's gear got stuck in transit in Miami.

Adam Zampa warms up ahead of the match against the West Indies in Port of Spain // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

A reasonable crowd has turned up for the practice match, which does not have official T20I status, with a party stand in full swing when play got underway at 7pm local time.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eights, finals to follow if Australia qualify

For the full list of fixtures click here.