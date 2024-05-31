Knott adds career-best haul to impressive English summer

Queenslander claimed 4-23 to help Southern Vipers down Amanda-Jade Wellington's Western Storm
Queensland young gun Charli Knott has stamped her authority on the English domestic summer with a career-best haul to lead Southern Vipers to a 28-run win in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.
The 21-year-old, who last month hit her maiden top-level century, added the first four-wicket haul of her career against Amanda-Jade Wellington's Western Strom overnight as she to impress in her first stint in the English competitions.
Knott opened up for the Vipers after they were sent in at The Rose Bowl by Storm skipper Sophie Luff, hitting 17 off 18 balls in a first wicket stand of 46 before becoming Wellington's first victim.
Wello is into the attack and strikes with her second ball!— Western Storm (@_WesternStorm) May 30, 2024
Charlie Knott looks to go down the ground but Chloe Skelton takes the catch on the boundary.
Vipers 46/1.#stormtroopers pic.twitter.com/6Yy2jkPhhZ
The South Australian leggie added another two in the penultimate over of the innings to finish with 3-20 from her four overs – her second three-wicket haul to start the Charlotte Edwards Cup season.
NSW Breakers' English recruit last summer, Georgia Adams, top scored for the Vipers with a 34-ball 48 as they posted 5-173 from their 20 overs.
After Adams took the opening wicket in the final over of the Powerplay, Knott then grabbed the next four as well as a run out and a catch to take the steam out of the Storm's chase, finishing with her best figures in List A or T20 cricket of 4-23 from four overs.
The off-spinner had Emma Corney stumped from the final ball of her second over, before she was on a hat-trick with the final two deliveries of her third over as she removed Niamh Holland and Issy Wong to reduce the Storm to 4-77.
She missed the hat-trick but made it 5-91 in her next over when Alex Griffiths was also out stumped, Rhianna Southby's third off Knott for the innings.
Exemplary 🤌— Southern Vipers (@southernvipers_) May 30, 2024
📺 Live Stream 👉 https://t.co/aOOn6dHOMP#BewareTheVipers 🐍 https://t.co/Clih907Qq5 pic.twitter.com/vm7qTtPquU
Wellington kept the Storm alive with a 15-ball 31 featuring two fours and two sixes, but her quickfire knock was also ended by Knott when she was caught short by the Queenslander's throw from deep long on.
Knott then caught Mollie Robbins on the final ball of the match off Adams to complete a stellar all-round display as the Vipers secured their second win of the season.
Speedy Rhi-actions 😏— Southern Vipers (@southernvipers_) May 30, 2024
📺 Live Stream 👉 https://t.co/aOOn6dHOMP#BewareTheVipers 🐍 https://t.co/753ROVXjbU pic.twitter.com/8E0Ow8FJ2C
Knott, Wellington and fellow Aussie Erin Burns all share the top of the wickets tally with seven after the first 14 matches of this year's Charlotte Edwards Cup.
Knott also hit a half-century in her previous match as the Vipers went down to Sunrisers by five wickets in what was their first victory in three years.
2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup standings
Aussie women in England 2024
Sunrisers: Nicola Hancock
Southern Vipers: Charli Knott
Western Storm: Amanda-Jade Wellington
Central Sparks: Courtney Webb
The Blaze: Heather Graham
Thunder: Katie Mack, Georgia Voll
Northern Diamonds: Erin Burns