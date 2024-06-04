O'Dowd steers Dutch home against spirited Nepal

Netherlands made hard work of a small run chase against a disciplined Nepal attack before getting over the line with eight balls to spare

Max O'Dowd has scored an unbeaten half-century to guide the Netherlands to a six-wicket victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener in Dallas.

O'Dowd survived being dropped in the 18th over to see the Dutch over the line with eight balls to spare in a low-scoring Group D contest at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Tim Pringle impressed with the new ball, taking 3-20 as Nepal were bowled out for 106.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel top-scored with 35 but his side struggled to build momentum and their innings ended hurriedly in the final over as Logan Van Beek (3-18) took two wickets in successive balls.

Paul van Meekeren (2-19) and Bas de Leede (2-22) shared the other wickets.

"Our bowlers were awesome up top," Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said afterwards.

"All five of our bowlers were brilliant. Ideally we would have got the runs a little quicker, but it was great the way Max batted, and Bassie finished it off well.

"We've got to play consistent cricket right way through this tournament."

Like Tuesday's second match between England and Scotland in Barbados – which was abandoned after 10 overs – the clash in Dallas was also rain-affected, but only to the extent that the start was delayed by 30 minutes.

"The conditions while batting were really challenging," Nepal captain Paudel said. "Netherlands bowled really well."

Nepal's disciplined bowlers prevented the Netherlands from racing towards their target but any hopes of setting up a nervy finish ended when Paudel dropped O'Dowd in the deep off Sompal Kami.

The Dutch finished the job in the penultimate over with O'Dowd ending unbeaten on 54 from 48 deliveries with four fours and a six.

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial