USA stun Pakistan in Super Over thriller

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the sporting shocks.

In a Dallas suburb that had never staged a cricket match until last year, debutants United States have humbled 2022 finalists Pakistan in a result that sets the T20 World Cup alight.

The co-hosts matched Pakistan's 159 in the regulation 20 overs, thanks to a last-ball boundary, then scored 1-18 in the super over.

Pakistan then could only score 1-13 in their over and now go into their next match, against historic rivals India in New York on Sunday, under extreme pressure.

The USA's next match is also against India, on Wednesday in New York. Having already beaten Canada they will be eyeing qualification for the Super 8 stage.

Put in to bat Pakistan ground their way to 7-159 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, never really threatening to make a big score. Babar Azam top scored with 44 in 43 balls, Shadab Khan added 40 in 25.

For the US, Shaurabh Netravalkar bowled tightly to take 2-18 off his four overs including a stunning catch at slip from Steven Taylor to dismiss Muhammad Rizwan, and Nosthush Kenjige took 3-30.

The USA began well, and looked to be romping to victory at 1-104 after 13 overs. Then Andries Gous (35 off 26) and Monank Patel (50 off 38) were dismissed in successive overs.

It came down to 12 off three balls, bowled by Haris Rauf, the former Melbourne Stars pacer. Aaron Jones smacked a full toss for six, a single followed, then Nitish Kumar drove another full toss for four.

Pakistan's super over, bowled by Mohammad Amir, was a mess. He bowled three wides which, with scrambled singles and overthrows cost seven runs.

Netravalkar bowled America's super over. Although he conceded two wides, the home side's fine fielding was highlighted when Iftikhar Ahmed was brilliantly caught by long-on diving forward.

"It's a huge achievement. For us to beat Pakistan, we are playing them for the first time, I am just so proud of how we played," said USA captain Patel.

"It was a proper team effort from first ball until the last. Winning the toss, we knew we had to make sure we utilised conditions and credit to our bowlers for doing that.

"We knew that 160 was chaseable on this pitch. I am pleased with my innings, happy to contribute but mostly happy to win as a team.

"As a player you want to show up for the big occasions and I am delighted to contribute to a winning cause."

Pakistan skipper Babar lamented: "We weren't up to it in the first six overs with the ball as usual, not taking wickets again.

"And then our spinners are not taking wickets in the middle either. But it's early in the tournament, we will come back from this.

"Yes, our task ahead is hard. But credit to USA, they performed so well today. They were better than us in all aspects of the game."

Haris Rauf despairs as the USA celebrate forcing the super over // AFP/Getty

Earlier the International Cricket Council (ICC) admitted the pitches being used in New York have not been up to standard and ground staff are working on remedying them.

The temporary Long Island venue has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 – their lowest score – against South Africa while India bowled out Ireland for 96.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the ICC said.

